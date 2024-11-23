Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on ECI website?

Real-time results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, along with other by-elections, are available on the Election Commission of India's website. The site provides detailed instructions on how to access constituency-specific updates and overall trends directly from the source, ensuring transparency and reliability.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 11:30 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

Vote counting is now taking place for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well as by-elections in many other states. The JMM-led coalition is facing the NDA in Jharkhand, while the Mahayuti alliance is facing the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Vote counting started this morning at 8 a.m.

Overseeing free and fair elections across the country is a major responsibility of the Election Commission of India. People in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are anxiously awaiting the results of a hotly contested election. The Election Commission of India (ECI) posts real-time information on its official website to ensure that this process is open and transparent. This is a detailed instruction on how to verify the election results for Jharkhand and Maharashtra online.
 

article_image2

1. Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India.

2. Go to the results page: On the site, locate the "Results" tab in the main menu. As an alternative, ECI frequently makes a banner or link specifically for the results of active elections. To continue, click on it.

3. Select the election: Choose either Jharkhand or Maharashtra from the list or drop-down menu on the results page. Select the Legislative Assembly Elections option for elections to the Assembly.

article_image3

4. Updates in real time: As the counting goes on, the results are updated instantly. Details including party leads, victories, vote margins, and results per constituency are available. To find certain candidates or constituencies, use the search bar.

Users may view results on cellphones thanks to the ECI website's mobile friendliness. Get the ECI app. Download the Voter Helpline App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for a flawless experience. Along with other voter-related services, the app provides real-time election results.

article_image4

election result

Transparency and dependability are guaranteed by the ECI site, which also prohibits speculative reporting. The ECI website ensures verified updates directly from the source, whether you're watching a particular candidate in Maharashtra or keeping an eye on general trends in Jharkhand.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace AJR

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

Congress leader allegedly refuses to pay toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway; Woman staff attacked (WATCH) vkp

Congress leader allegedly refuses to pay toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway; Woman staff attacked (WATCH)

Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated snt

'Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket': Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated

Kerala byelection 2024: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad anr

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad

US charges India for conspiring to export aviation components to Russia; faces 20 years in prison, $1 mn fine snt

US charges Indian for conspiring to export aviation components to Russia; faces 20 years in prison, $1 mn fine

Recent Stories

Pushpa-2 to Barroz: South Indian movie set to release in December 2024 vkp

UI to Magic: South movies set for December 2024 release

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation anr

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce ATG

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace AJR

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

Planning to cancel a Vande Bharat ticket here is what you should know gcw

Planning to cancel a Vande Bharat ticket? Here’s what you should know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon