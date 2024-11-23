Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on ECI website?

Real-time results for the Maharashtra and Jharkhand assembly elections, along with other by-elections, are available on the Election Commission of India's website. The site provides detailed instructions on how to access constituency-specific updates and overall trends directly from the source, ensuring transparency and reliability.

Vote counting is now taking place for the assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand as well as by-elections in many other states. The JMM-led coalition is facing the NDA in Jharkhand, while the Mahayuti alliance is facing the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra. Vote counting started this morning at 8 a.m. Overseeing free and fair elections across the country is a major responsibility of the Election Commission of India. People in Maharashtra and Jharkhand are anxiously awaiting the results of a hotly contested election. The Election Commission of India (ECI) posts real-time information on its official website to ensure that this process is open and transparent. This is a detailed instruction on how to verify the election results for Jharkhand and Maharashtra online.



1. Go to the official website: Visit the official website of the Election Commission of India. 2. Go to the results page: On the site, locate the "Results" tab in the main menu. As an alternative, ECI frequently makes a banner or link specifically for the results of active elections. To continue, click on it. 3. Select the election: Choose either Jharkhand or Maharashtra from the list or drop-down menu on the results page. Select the Legislative Assembly Elections option for elections to the Assembly.

4. Updates in real time: As the counting goes on, the results are updated instantly. Details including party leads, victories, vote margins, and results per constituency are available. To find certain candidates or constituencies, use the search bar. Users may view results on cellphones thanks to the ECI website's mobile friendliness. Get the ECI app. Download the Voter Helpline App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for a flawless experience. Along with other voter-related services, the app provides real-time election results.

Transparency and dependability are guaranteed by the ECI site, which also prohibits speculative reporting. The ECI website ensures verified updates directly from the source, whether you're watching a particular candidate in Maharashtra or keeping an eye on general trends in Jharkhand.

