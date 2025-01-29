Maha Kumbh stampede: Chaos, panic disrupt sacred gathering; SEE PICS

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday (Jan 29) resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 15 people ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan.

The incident occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. This day is considered one of the most significant bathing days of the Mahakumbh Mela, drawing a massive influx of pilgrims from across the country.

Due to the overwhelming crowd, chaos erupted, leading to a near-stampede situation. Eyewitnesses reported that the sudden rush of devotees created panic, with many struggling to maintain balance. Security personnel on duty quickly intervened to manage the situation and prevent any casualties. Local authorities, including the police and disaster response teams, have been deployed to regulate the movement of pilgrims and prevent further mishaps. The administration has also urged devotees to remain calm and follow safety protocols.



17.5 million people have taken a holy dip today till 6 am today and a total of 199.4 million people have taken a holy dip till January 28, as per the Uttar Pradesh government. "I appeal to people to take a holy bath patiently..." A devotee said Another devotee said that he is fortunate to take a dip during 'Brahmamuhurat.'. "We were fortunate to take 'shahi snan' during the 'Brahmamuhurat," he said.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on the social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration. "Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in the MahaKumbh after a stampede-like situation in the early morning. The Prime Minister is constantly in contact with the state government. He has spoken with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister three times this morning and is giving directions for the normalisation of the situation and relief. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

Following the incident, ambulances rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment. Over 50 people were injured in the mishap, though an official number regarding the deaths and injuries could not ascertained. Spiritual leaders are urging devotees to temporarily avoid coming to Sangam Ghat to prevent further crowd surges.

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar appealed to the devotees not to pay attention to any rumours and follow only the instructions given by the administration. Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar asserted that the government is ready and in alert mode. "I appeal to all devotees visiting Mahakumbh to not pay attention to any rumours and follow the instructions given by the administration. The devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them. Police and the government are alert to maintain security. Devotees should follow instructions given by police personnel on duty in the Kumbh area. The government is ready and in alert mode," he said.

Latest Videos