Maha Kumbh stampede: Chaos, panic disrupt sacred gathering; SEE PICS

A stampede at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday (Jan 29) resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 15 people ahead of the Mauni Amavasya Snan.

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Jan 29, 2025, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 29, 2025, 11:09 AM IST

The incident occurred as lakhs of devotees gathered at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers to take a holy dip on the auspicious occasion of Mauni Amavasya. This day is considered one of the most significant bathing days of the Mahakumbh Mela, drawing a massive influx of pilgrims from across the country.

article_image2

Due to the overwhelming crowd, chaos erupted, leading to a near-stampede situation. Eyewitnesses reported that the sudden rush of devotees created panic, with many struggling to maintain balance. Security personnel on duty quickly intervened to manage the situation and prevent any casualties.

Local authorities, including the police and disaster response teams, have been deployed to regulate the movement of pilgrims and prevent further mishaps. The administration has also urged devotees to remain calm and follow safety protocols.
 

article_image3

17.5 million people have taken a holy dip today till 6 am today and a total of 199.4 million people have taken a holy dip till January 28, as per the Uttar Pradesh government.

"I appeal to people to take a holy bath patiently..." A devotee said

Another devotee said that he is fortunate to take a dip during 'Brahmamuhurat.'. "We were fortunate to take 'shahi snan' during the 'Brahmamuhurat," he said.

article_image4

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath posted a message on the social media platform X on Wednesday, advising devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to follow instructions issued by the administration.

"Mahakumbh-2025, Prayagraj, dear devotees, Please take your holy bath at the ghat nearest to you, and do not attempt to go towards the Sangam Nose. Kindly follow all the instructions given by the administration and cooperate in maintaining order," Yogi Adityanath wrote in his post.

article_image5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is continuously monitoring the situation in the MahaKumbh after a stampede-like situation in the early morning. The Prime Minister is constantly in contact with the state government. He has spoken with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister three times this morning and is giving directions for the normalisation of the situation and relief.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also spoken to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath following the incident at the Sangam during the Mauni Amavasya celebrations at the Mahakumbh Mela. He also assured him of full support from the Centre.

article_image6

Following the incident, ambulances rushed to the ghat and injured persons were taken to the central hospital inside the Mela ground for treatment. Over 50 people were injured in the mishap, though an official number regarding the deaths and injuries could not ascertained. Spiritual leaders are urging devotees to temporarily avoid coming to Sangam Ghat to prevent further crowd surges.

article_image7

Uttar Pradesh Minister OP Rajbhar appealed to the devotees not to pay attention to any rumours and follow only the instructions given by the administration.

Speaking to ANI, Rajbhar asserted that the government is ready and in alert mode.

"I appeal to all devotees visiting Mahakumbh to not pay attention to any rumours and follow the instructions given by the administration. The devotees should take a holy dip at the ghats nearest to them. Police and the government are alert to maintain security. Devotees should follow instructions given by police personnel on duty in the Kumbh area. The government is ready and in alert mode," he said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son dmn

Doctor at UP hospital allegedly watches reels while patient dies of heart attack, slaps son (WATCH)

BREAKING: Domicile based reservation in PG medical courses unconstitutional, rules Supreme Court shk

Domicile based reservation in PG medical courses unconstitutional, rules Supreme Court

'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt' shk

'Extremely sad': PM Modi expresses grief over Maha Kumbh stampede, says 'constantly in touch with UP govt'

'VIP culture, mismanagement responsible': Rahul Gandhi on Maha Kumbh stampede tragedy shk

'VIP culture, mismanagement responsible': Rahul Gandhi blames UP govt for Maha Kumbh stampede

Recent Stories

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY NTI

Tainwala Chemicals to Inox Wind: Top 10 Gaining Stocks to Watch TODAY

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise ATG

Mamata Banerjee to launch 2026 election campaign in February? TMC supremo to launch pre-election surprise

Football El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, heres why HRD

El Clasico at Wembley? Barcelona vs Real Madrid La Liga clash to be played at alternate venue, here's why

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians? anr

Saudi Arabia opens doors to foreign investment in Mecca, Medina real estate; How will it benefit Indians?

BREAKING: aif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court shk

Saif Ali Khan stabbing: Attacker sent to 14 days judicial custody by Bandra Court

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon