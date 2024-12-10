Lakshmir Bhandar scheme: West Bengal government announces MAJOR changes starting January 2025

The West Bengal government has announced new rules for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, effective January 2025. Beneficiaries must comply with these updated regulations to receive monthly payments. A major update has been revealed.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the Lakshmir Bhandar project after the 2021 assembly elections. Under this project of the West Bengal Government, general category women are given Rs 1000 per month and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women are given Rs 1200 per month. Many women in the state are currently benefiting from this scheme.

Lakshmir Bhandar is one of the superhit projects of the state. Through this dream project of Mamata Banerjee (Lakshmir Bhandar), monthly financial benefits are delivered to the homes of women in Bengal.

The allowance money reaches women's accounts at the beginning of each month. November has ended and December has begun. Like every month, this month too, Lakshmir Bhandar money will reach the beneficiaries.

Let us inform you that this money will be deposited in everyone's account in the first week of the month or between 2nd and 10th.

Incidentally, at the time of its launch in 2021, women of the state used to get an allowance of Rs 500 per month under this project. Then gradually the amount of allowance has increased.

It is clearly stated that the Lakshmir Bhandar money will be sent every month to the accounts of those beneficiaries whose bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar cards.

That is, to get this project of the West Bengal government, the beneficiaries and applicants will have to link their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts.

A Xerox copy of the applicant's Aadhaar card and Swasthya Sathi card has to be submitted. Along with that, if the applicant woman belongs to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community, then that certificate also has to be submitted.

Apart from this, a picture of the first page of the bank account passbook and a colored passport size photo will also have to be submitted.

