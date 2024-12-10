Lakshmir Bhandar scheme: West Bengal government announces MAJOR changes starting January 2025

The West Bengal government has announced new rules for the Lakshmir Bhandar scheme, effective January 2025. Beneficiaries must comply with these updated regulations to receive monthly payments. A major update has been revealed.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 10, 2024, 10:34 AM IST

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched the Lakshmir Bhandar project after the 2021 assembly elections. Under this project of the West Bengal Government, general category women are given Rs 1000 per month and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe women are given Rs 1200 per month. Many women in the state are currently benefiting from this scheme.

article_image2

Lakshmir Bhandar is one of the superhit projects of the state. Through this dream project of Mamata Banerjee (Lakshmir Bhandar), monthly financial benefits are delivered to the homes of women in Bengal.

article_image3

The allowance money reaches women's accounts at the beginning of each month. November has ended and December has begun. Like every month, this month too, Lakshmir Bhandar money will reach the beneficiaries.

article_image4

Let us inform you that this money will be deposited in everyone's account in the first week of the month or between 2nd and 10th.

article_image5

Incidentally, at the time of its launch in 2021, women of the state used to get an allowance of Rs 500 per month under this project. Then gradually the amount of allowance has increased.

article_image6

It is clearly stated that the Lakshmir Bhandar money will be sent every month to the accounts of those beneficiaries whose bank accounts are linked with Aadhaar cards.

article_image7

That is, to get this project of the West Bengal government, the beneficiaries and applicants will have to link their Aadhaar cards with their bank accounts.

article_image8

A Xerox copy of the applicant's Aadhaar card and Swasthya Sathi card has to be submitted. Along with that, if the applicant woman belongs to the Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe community, then that certificate also has to be submitted.

article_image9

Apart from this, a picture of the first page of the bank account passbook and a colored passport size photo will also have to be submitted.

