Lakshmir Bhandar: CPIM critiques Mamata Banerjee's scheme in party meeting

CPIM's party conference discussed organizational weaknesses alongside the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. The scheme's impact on Mamata Banerjee's electoral success was a key point of discussion in all area conferences.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

CPIM

CPIM ruled the state for 34 years but has struggled since its 2011 defeat. CPIM's electoral performance has declined, often finishing third or fourth.

article_image2

Reasons for decline

The reasons for CPIM's decline in parliamentary politics are being discussed within the party. CPIM's area conferences discussed Mamata Banerjee's influence on voters.

article_image3

Reasons for Mamata's influence

Discussions about Mamata Banerjee's influence led to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Reports suggest Lakshmi Bhandar helped Mamata Banerjee solidify her position, especially among women.

article_image4

Welfare schemes

Mamata Banerjee's welfare schemes, including Kanyashree, were discussed. Reports indicate women attending CPIM rallies are not voting for the party due to Lakshmi Bhandar.

article_image5

CPIM's stance on welfare schemes

CPIM's dismissive attitude towards welfare schemes was discussed as a reason for losing public support. The popularity of Lakshmi Bhandar and its adoption as a model in other states were discussed.

