Lakshmir Bhandar: CPIM critiques Mamata Banerjee's scheme in party meeting

CPIM's party conference discussed organizational weaknesses alongside the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. The scheme's impact on Mamata Banerjee's electoral success was a key point of discussion in all area conferences.

CPIM

CPIM ruled the state for 34 years but has struggled since its 2011 defeat. CPIM's electoral performance has declined, often finishing third or fourth.

Reasons for decline

The reasons for CPIM's decline in parliamentary politics are being discussed within the party. CPIM's area conferences discussed Mamata Banerjee's influence on voters.

Reasons for Mamata's influence

Discussions about Mamata Banerjee's influence led to the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. Reports suggest Lakshmi Bhandar helped Mamata Banerjee solidify her position, especially among women.

Welfare schemes

Mamata Banerjee's welfare schemes, including Kanyashree, were discussed. Reports indicate women attending CPIM rallies are not voting for the party due to Lakshmi Bhandar.

CPIM's stance on welfare schemes

CPIM's dismissive attitude towards welfare schemes was discussed as a reason for losing public support. The popularity of Lakshmi Bhandar and its adoption as a model in other states were discussed.

Latest Videos