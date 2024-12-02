Lakshmi Bhandar scheme enhanced: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's BIG announcement

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's Lakshmi Bhandar scheme surpasses the popularity of Modi government's central schemes. The financial aid provided under this scheme is set to increase. When will the increased benefits be available?

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 2, 2024, 5:46 PM IST

Great news regarding Mamata Banerjee's dream project, Lakshmi Bhandar. Lakshmi Bhandar now surpasses central schemes

article_image2

Lakshmi Bhandar's financial aid is set to increase significantly. General caste women received Rs. 1000 per month, while SC/ST women received Rs. 1200.

article_image3

Due to the scheme's growing popularity, Mamata Banerjee has made a significant decision. Lakshmi Bhandar aid to increase, possibly to Rs. 2000!

article_image4

The aid may increase to Rs. 1500-2000. General/OBC women might receive Rs. 1500 instead of Rs. 1000. SC/ST women might receive Rs. 2000 instead of Rs. 1200. This is the expected scenario for Lakshmi Bhandar before the 2026 assembly elections.

