Lakshmi Bhandar payment update: When will December's money be credited?

The West Bengal government has launched a bunch of projects for the benefit of the state residents. Meanwhile, the question arises when the state government will give the money for the Lakshmi Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu, and Widow Pension schemes. How much money will the common people get? Find out the answer from today's report.

West Bengal Government's popular project Lakshmi Bhandar, Krishak Bandhu and Widow Pension Scheme. The state government offers multiple benefits to the residents of the state. And these schemes provide benefits in different ways.

Lakshmi Bhandar scheme started by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee currently provides financial assistance of Rs 1000 and Rs 1200 to women. Many women benefit from this project.

The state government's Krishak Bandhu project is helping the farmers. The widow pension scheme helps widowed women. Through each project, the state government extends financial assistance to the people of West Bengal.

Every year, a large number of people apply for these projects. And after applying, everyone wants to know when the financial assistance will come to their bank account.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the number of beneficiaries of the state's largest project 'Lakshmi Bhandar' has touched a record. At this moment, 2 crore 21 lakh women have registered their names in the project. Recently, 5 lakh 7 thousand more women have joined this project.

The state government has so far spent Rs 48,490 crore on this project and will spend another Rs 625 crore.

If a consumer checks the status of Lakshmi Bhandar project, they will see that December has been written in the month's column and in the payment status column it is written that the payment is under process.

That is why every consumer will get the money of Lakshmi Bhandar project in their bank by the 7th of this December.

However, not only Lakshmi Bhandar project, but also other projects of the state government like old age pension, widow pension, besides, disability pension, and Jai Johar, Tapashili Bandhu, you will get the money of all these pension projects in your bank account by the 15th of this December.

