Lakshmi Bhandar: Big Surprise! Allowance increased by Mamata Banerjee? Know here

Women in West Bengal receive a monthly allowance under the Lakshmi Bhandar scheme. There are rumors that this allowance may be increased before the 2026 assembly elections. Additionally, more women will be included under this scheme starting from December

The state government has a bunch of projects. From widow allowance, old age allowance to the dream of youth

Common people get a fixed amount of money every month through these projects. The amount of money allocated for different projects is different

One of the projects of Mamata Banerjee's government is Lakshmi Bhandar. This project is for the women of the state

Women between 25 and 60 years of age get the benefit of Lakshmi Bhandar project. They receive a fixed amount of money for this project every month

Women of the state get 1000 rupees per month in Lakshmi Bhandar project. Similarly, women of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes get 1200 rupees

Now this money may increase. There are rumors everywhere about the increase in Lakshmi Bhandar money

It is being heard that Lakshmi Bhandar's money may increase to 2000. Then women in the state will get 24 thousand rupees per year

Assembly elections in 2026. It is reported everywhere that Lakshmi Bhandar's money may increase before that

It is being heard that Lakshmi Bhandar could be 2000 rupees. The Mamata government is going to take this initiative before the assembly elections

However, there is no confirmed news about Lakshmi Bhandar's growth yet. Everything is at the discussion level

Meanwhile, more women will get Lakshmi Bhandar from this December. The government is going to bring more women under the Lakshmi Bhandar project

5 lakh 7 thousand more women will get Lakshmi Bhandar from December. Currently everyone gets 1000 rupees per month

2 crore 15 lakh 88 thousand 775 women are getting Lakshmi Bhandar. The government is spending 13,523.88 crore rupees for this

Shashi Panja recently revealed special information about Lakshmi Bhandar. He said that 5 lakh 7 thousand women will get this allowance from December

Now it is being heard that this money will increase. It is heard that this money may increase before the 2026 elections

