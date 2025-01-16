Lakshmi Bhandar alternative? New West Bengal scheme offers Rs 5,000 | Check details

Two of the most popular schemes in the state are Lakshmi Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi. Now, Mamata Banerjee has launched a scheme that rivals them. Applying for this excellent scheme will give you Rs 5,000. Find out how to apply.

Various welfare schemes are run by the government for the benefit of the common people. Through which people are directly benefited.

Schemes like Lakshmi Bhandar and Swasthya Sathi, launched by the state government in West Bengal, have already gained immense popularity. Various plans have been announced by the government to make people self-reliant.

Not only that, there is one such project where you will get Rs 5,000 just by applying. In such a situation, many people will be able to become self-reliant through this project.

However, if you are eligible for this grant, the money will be directly deposited into your account. A total of 9,000 people will receive this grant of Rs 5,000.

However, you will not get Rs 5,000 at once. Rather, this money will be given in several installments. Basically, if you want to become self-reliant through fish farming, you will get a grant of Rs 5,000 through this project.

