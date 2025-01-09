Kolkata, West Bengal Weather LATEST update: IMD predicts cold wave, temperature may DROP, dense fog alert

Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days. A significant drop in mercury is anticipated. Stay updated on the latest weather news.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 5:43 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 5:43 PM IST

People in the state felt the bite of winter towards the end of Agrahayan. However, the temperature has increased in between. Companion that western disturbance, low pressure.

article_image2

Meanwhile, the mercury was dropping quite a bit at the beginning of January. But the western disturbance cuts the rhythm again. As a result, the mercury started to rise again. But is winter on its way out?

article_image3

The Meteorological Department is saying something else. According to the forecast of the wind office, forecast, the mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees in Gangetic West Bengal in the next two days.

article_image4

The cold that will fall will last for the next 3 days. That is, there will be no shortage of winter in most districts of South Bengal for the next 4 days.

article_image5

Before Makar Sankranti, a cold wave may be good in a large part of South Bengal. The same forecast is also in the districts of North Bengal adjacent to the Himalayas

article_image6

The mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees there in the next 2 days. Which will be effective for the next 3 days.

article_image7

However, for now the weather will remain dry in all the districts of the south. There is a possibility of dense fog in some districts of South Bengal today, such as West Burdwan and Birbhum districts. So don't forget to wear thick clothes.

article_image8

There is also a forecast of light rain in some districts of North Bengal. There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. So even if it gets hot, winter has not finally said goodbye.

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

'Please don't harass me': With folded hands, female lecturer breaks down in front of ABVP men in MP (WATCH)

What motivated 1.8 crore women to vote in Lok Sabha elections 2024? SBI Research has the answer

LIC Bima Sakhi Scheme: Earn 7000 Rupees Monthly Income; know how

Kerala: Boby Chemmanur denied bail, remanded for 14 days in sexual harassment case; Honey Rose reacts to order

Lebanon Parliament elects Army Chief General Joseph Aoun as president, ending 2-year deadlock

Many labourers feared trapped as chimney collapses at steel plant in Chhattisgarh; rescue ops on (WATCH)

Pune SHOCKER! Man stabs woman colleague to death with machete in office parking lot; crowd watches (WATCH)

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

