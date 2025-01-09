Kolkata, West Bengal Weather LATEST update: IMD predicts cold wave, temperature may DROP, dense fog alert

Temperatures in South Bengal are expected to drop by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next two days. A significant drop in mercury is anticipated. Stay updated on the latest weather news.

People in the state felt the bite of winter towards the end of Agrahayan. However, the temperature has increased in between. Companion that western disturbance, low pressure.

Meanwhile, the mercury was dropping quite a bit at the beginning of January. But the western disturbance cuts the rhythm again. As a result, the mercury started to rise again. But is winter on its way out?

The Meteorological Department is saying something else. According to the forecast of the wind office, forecast, the mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees in Gangetic West Bengal in the next two days.

The cold that will fall will last for the next 3 days. That is, there will be no shortage of winter in most districts of South Bengal for the next 4 days.

Before Makar Sankranti, a cold wave may be good in a large part of South Bengal. The same forecast is also in the districts of North Bengal adjacent to the Himalayas

The mercury may drop by 2 to 4 degrees there in the next 2 days. Which will be effective for the next 3 days.

However, for now the weather will remain dry in all the districts of the south. There is a possibility of dense fog in some districts of South Bengal today, such as West Burdwan and Birbhum districts. So don't forget to wear thick clothes.

There is also a forecast of light rain in some districts of North Bengal. There is a possibility of light to moderate fog in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and North Dinajpur. So even if it gets hot, winter has not finally said goodbye.

