Kolkata weather update: Will Bengal witness severe cold in November itself? Met office says this

Winter's touch is being felt across Bengal. Kolkata's temperature is dropping rapidly. But the question arises, will Bengal experience severe cold in November itself? Find out what the Alipore Meteorological Office has to say

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

Winter arrives in Kolkata

Winter arrives in Kolkata from mid-November. Temperatures are also dropping. After a long time, the feeling of winter is being experienced in Kolkata and entire South Bengal in November itself

article_image2

Temperature drop

The temperature in Kolkata and across South Bengal is dropping, similar to yesterday. Here's what the met office has predicted

article_image3

Kolkata's temperature today

Yesterday, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 19 degrees Celsius. Today, the minimum temperature is one degree lower. On Monday, the minimum temperature was 18.8 degrees and the maximum was 28.4 degrees

article_image4

Mercury dips

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, the temperature has dropped this low for the first time this season. The temperature will drop further in the coming days

article_image5

Winter in Bengal

Like the districts of South Bengal, the temperature is also dropping in the western districts. From Monday, the full feel of winter is in Bengal

article_image6

Fog alert

Light to moderate fog will be seen in the districts of South Bengal in the early morning and at night. There is a dense fog alert for North Bengal

article_image7

Rain forecast

There is no forecast of rain in North or South Bengal at present. The sky will be clear and the impact of dry or cold winds will increase

article_image8

Severe cold in November?

With this drop in temperature, the question has begun to arise whether there will be severe cold in November itself. But the Meteorological Department has said that there will be no severe cold for now. We have to wait till December for that. Even though the temperature has dropped, there is no possibility of severe winter yet

