Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will you see big change before Saraswati Puja? Check details HERE

Despite the biting cold at the beginning of January, temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days. According to the Meteorological Department forecast, no rainfall is expected in any district of South Bengal, and dry weather will prevail in North Bengal as well

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 23, 2025, 7:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 23, 2025, 7:53 AM IST

Everyone enjoyed the winter chill from the beginning of January. It was bitterly cold for several days

article_image2

But for the last 2-3 days, the weather has been gradually changing. Even though it is cold in the morning, it is not possible to keep a sweater on as the day progresses

article_image3

The temperature has been gradually rising for several days. That cold feeling is slowly fading away from the state

article_image4

The Meteorological Department has given a big update on the weather, indicating that winter's farewell time has arrived

article_image5

There will be no rain in any district of South Bengal today, Thursday. There will be no rain in Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia

article_image6

Similar dry weather will prevail in Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia and all other districts

article_image7

All districts of North Bengal will be dry today. However, fog will prevail in those areas. The minimum temperature in Kolkata today will be 17 degrees Celsius. And the maximum is 27 degrees Celsius, which is higher than normal

article_image8

There will be light fog in 12 districts of South Bengal this morning. Yellow alerts have been issued in these districts. Overall, the temperature is currently higher than normal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Prayagraj to operate special trains every 4 minutes for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya

Prayagraj to operate special trains every 4 minutes for Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Security guard at DRDO chops wife's body, cooks in pressure cooker; later confesses anr

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Security guard at DRDO chops wife's body, cooks in pressure cooker; later confesses

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates snt

EAM Jaishankar discusses Bangladesh situation with US officials, no talks on attacks on Indian consulates

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report vkp

Over 5 lakh trees face axe in Tumakuru for Green energy expansion in Karnataka: Report

Recent Stories

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on NTI

Kapil Sharma receives alarming death threat after Rajpal Yadav, Remo D'Souza; Read on

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on RBA

Dominic And The Ladies' Purse REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Mammootty's film worth your time? Read on

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears AJR

Who presented India's first Budget? A look back as Budget 2025 nears

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim vkp

'Let's call a spade a spade': Elon Musk's estranged daughter reacts to Nazi salute claim

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal snt

Jalgaon train tragedy: Death toll rises to 13; 8 bodies identified, including 4 from Nepal

Recent Videos

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Vicky Kaushal's Grand Chhaava Trailer Launch with Trumpets and Dhol in Procession

Video Icon
Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Vicky Kaushal Seeks Blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple Ahead of Chhaava Trailer Launch

Video Icon
Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Trump Pinata Beaten and Burned During Pro-Palestine Protest Near US Embassy in Mexico City

Video Icon
DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

DASHCAM FOOTAGE Shows Police Chase in Michigan as Suspect Crashes Car Into House

Video Icon