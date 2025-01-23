Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will you see big change before Saraswati Puja? Check details HERE

Despite the biting cold at the beginning of January, temperatures have been gradually increasing over the past few days. According to the Meteorological Department forecast, no rainfall is expected in any district of South Bengal, and dry weather will prevail in North Bengal as well

Everyone enjoyed the winter chill from the beginning of January. It was bitterly cold for several days

But for the last 2-3 days, the weather has been gradually changing. Even though it is cold in the morning, it is not possible to keep a sweater on as the day progresses

The temperature has been gradually rising for several days. That cold feeling is slowly fading away from the state

The Meteorological Department has given a big update on the weather, indicating that winter's farewell time has arrived

There will be no rain in any district of South Bengal today, Thursday. There will be no rain in Howrah, Hooghly, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia

Similar dry weather will prevail in Bankura, Birbhum, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, Nadia and all other districts

All districts of North Bengal will be dry today. However, fog will prevail in those areas. The minimum temperature in Kolkata today will be 17 degrees Celsius. And the maximum is 27 degrees Celsius, which is higher than normal

There will be light fog in 12 districts of South Bengal this morning. Yellow alerts have been issued in these districts. Overall, the temperature is currently higher than normal

