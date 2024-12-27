Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will Bengal be covered in snow? Chilling cold to arrive during New Year; Check

Will Bengal be covered in snow? Significant weather changes are expected at the start of the year, bringing a chilling cold

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 6:18 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 6:18 AM IST

Snowfall expected in many areas

Cold will increase rapidly as the year ends! Hints of warmth will decrease across the state. Snowfall is possible in many areas

article_image2

Heat persists in Bengal, no sign of winter

The heat continues across Bengal even at year's end. There's no trace of winter, even at Christmas as the weather was warm but pleasant though unusual for this time of the year

article_image3

Weather change expected, chilling cold anticipated

However, the weather may change as the year ends. Bone-chilling cold could grip various areas of the state

article_image4

Snowfall predicted in mountainous areas on Saturday

The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in mountainous areas on starting saturday before the New Year

article_image5

Light rain possible, western disturbances anticipated

There is a possibility of light rain in three districts of South Bengal. There is also a risk of continuous western disturbances

article_image6

Temperature to remain above normal for the next two days

The temperature will remain above normal for now. The weather is not changing much in the next 2 days

article_image7

Temperature drop expected after Sunday, mild winter feel

The mercury may drop after Sunday. The temperature may drop quite a bit. Although there will be a wintery feel, winter won't set in strongly

