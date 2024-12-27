Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will Bengal be covered in snow? Chilling cold to arrive during New Year; Check
Will Bengal be covered in snow? Significant weather changes are expected at the start of the year, bringing a chilling cold
Snowfall expected in many areas
Cold will increase rapidly as the year ends! Hints of warmth will decrease across the state. Snowfall is possible in many areas
Heat persists in Bengal, no sign of winter
The heat continues across Bengal even at year's end. There's no trace of winter, even at Christmas as the weather was warm but pleasant though unusual for this time of the year
Weather change expected, chilling cold anticipated
However, the weather may change as the year ends. Bone-chilling cold could grip various areas of the state
Snowfall predicted in mountainous areas on Saturday
The Meteorological Department has predicted snowfall in mountainous areas on starting saturday before the New Year
Light rain possible, western disturbances anticipated
There is a possibility of light rain in three districts of South Bengal. There is also a risk of continuous western disturbances
Temperature to remain above normal for the next two days
The temperature will remain above normal for now. The weather is not changing much in the next 2 days
Temperature drop expected after Sunday, mild winter feel
The mercury may drop after Sunday. The temperature may drop quite a bit. Although there will be a wintery feel, winter won't set in strongly