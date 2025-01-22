Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to RISE in next 48 hours? Met office issues alert; Check HERE

Significant weather changes expected in the next 48 hours. Possibility of rain and snowfall in mountainous regions. While northerly winds decrease, easterly winds will gain strength

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 8:00 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Increased fog expected. Significant weather changes in the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological Department

article_image2

Possibility of rain and snowfall in the mountains. While the influence of northerly winds decreases, easterly winds will strengthen

article_image3

Moisture-laden southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will bring rain in the next 48 to 72 hours

article_image4

Fog will increase from Wednesday morning. Fog alerts issued for Malda, North and South Dinajpur, and Cooch Behar

article_image5

The Meteorological Department has also issued a dense fog alert for South Bengal, particularly in coastal and northern districts

article_image6

Dense fog in South Bengal districts today. Fog will be prevalent in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North & South Dinajpur, 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and Birbhum

article_image7

Fog will also persist in Murshidabad and Nadia. Temperatures will rise starting today making the severe cold go away

article_image8

Temperatures may rise from Wednesday. The minimum temperature could increase by up to 3 degrees Celsius. Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be 26°C and the minimum 16°C

article_image9

A western disturbance will obstruct northerly winds, leading to increased temperatures in the state of West Bengal. Temperatures may continue to rise until Saturday, potentially marking the end of winter

