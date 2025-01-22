Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Temperature to RISE in next 48 hours? Met office issues alert; Check HERE

Significant weather changes expected in the next 48 hours. Possibility of rain and snowfall in mountainous regions. While northerly winds decrease, easterly winds will gain strength

Increased fog expected. Significant weather changes in the next 48 hours, according to the Meteorological Department

Possibility of rain and snowfall in the mountains. While the influence of northerly winds decreases, easterly winds will strengthen

Moisture-laden southeasterly winds from the Bay of Bengal will bring rain in the next 48 to 72 hours

Fog will increase from Wednesday morning. Fog alerts issued for Malda, North and South Dinajpur, and Cooch Behar

The Meteorological Department has also issued a dense fog alert for South Bengal, particularly in coastal and northern districts

Dense fog in South Bengal districts today. Fog will be prevalent in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North & South Dinajpur, 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and Birbhum

Fog will also persist in Murshidabad and Nadia. Temperatures will rise starting today making the severe cold go away

Temperatures may rise from Wednesday. The minimum temperature could increase by up to 3 degrees Celsius. Today, Kolkata's maximum temperature will be 26°C and the minimum 16°C

A western disturbance will obstruct northerly winds, leading to increased temperatures in the state of West Bengal. Temperatures may continue to rise until Saturday, potentially marking the end of winter

