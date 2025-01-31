Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rainfall predicted for THESE two places before Saraswati Puja? Check HERE

Warm clothes are becoming unbearable as the day progresses. Winter seems to be absent even at the end of January. The entire month of January felt like winter was playing hide-and-seek. Let's find out the complete weather forecast for West Bengal for the next few days through today's report

Sweaters, mufflers, and caps are already packed away before Saraswati Puja. There's no sign of winter in the middle of January. Rather, the temperature seems to be rising day by day

Temperatures may rise slightly on Friday as well. Due to the western disturbance, winter lovers didn't experience the cold this time

Meanwhile, there is a forecast of rain in two districts of Bengal. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the reason for this sudden U-turn of winter is the western disturbance

That's why the day and night temperatures are rising. It is being learned that it is likely to increase further on weekends

Due to the influence of the western disturbance, the farewell phase of winter has already started in the districts of South Bengal. Dry weather prevails in the districts. There is no chance of rain at the moment

There is no influence of northerly winds. A light easterly wind will blow if you go outside. Due to the influence of the western disturbance, there will be light fog in the morning in several districts for the next few days

However, the sky will be clear as the day progresses. The minimum temperature may increase by 2 to 4 degrees. Today the temperature may stay around 29 degrees. The sky will be cloudy

Mainly dry weather will prevail in all districts of North Bengal. However, there is a possibility of light rain in the two hilly districts of North Bengal, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Snowfall may also occur in Darjeeling at night. Apart from this, there will be dense fog in the districts of North Bengal for the next 3 days

