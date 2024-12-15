Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Rain to return to Bengal amid winter low pressure system? Check forecast

Rain is expected to return to Bengal during winter as a low-pressure system develops in the Bay of Bengal. This article provides details on the expected rainfall, duration, and affected areas

Rainfall is likely to return to Tamil Nadu next week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal around December 15

The low-pressure system is expected to move west-northwestwards towards the Tamil Nadu coast, bringing heavy rainfall by mid-week

After two days of light showers, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over isolated areas across the country on December 17

Excess rainfall is predicted from December 1 to 18. In response, the IMD has issued a yellow alert for 10 coastal and delta districts, including Chengalpattu, on December 17. On December 18, a heavy rainfall alert is in place for 12 districts, including Kanchipuram

Chennai is likely to experience light rain and thunderstorms on December 15. The sky may be partly cloudy, with temperatures ranging from 24-25°C at night to 30-31°C during the day

Kerala is expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall on December 17 and 18, while coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema may experience similar conditions on December 16 and 17. Andaman and Nicobar Islands are also likely to experience heavy rainfall on December 15

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into vulnerable areas, including the Comorin area, Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and Andaman Sea, between December 15 and 17

Travel is discouraged in the southeast Bay of Bengal on December 15 and 16, and in the southwest and west-central Bay of Bengal on December 17

The low-pressure system is likely to move towards Tamil Nadu. IMD Deputy Director General S. Balachandran stated, "We will provide updates on its exact trajectory after the low-pressure area is fully formed

