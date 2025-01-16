Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts HUGE temperature DROP; Check forecast NOW

Residents of West Bengal are enjoying the winter season as temperatures gradually decrease. The cold intensified during Makar Sankranti. Dry weather is expected in South Bengal districts for the next few days, while dense fog is predicted in North Bengal

Residents have been enjoying the cold weather for the last few weeks. Temperatures are gradually dropping

Since the beginning of the new year, winter has been coming and going. Winter returned during Makar Sankranti

On Wednesday, Kolkata's minimum temperature reached 15.4 degrees. The maximum temperature is 24.1 degrees

The Meteorological Department has issued a special bulletin on the weather for the next few days for the state

According to sources, there is no chance of rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Bankura

There is no chance of rain in Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, Murshidabad, and Nadia for the next 4-5 days

Almost all districts of South Bengal will remain dry for the next four to five days. However, there may be fog in these districts

From tomorrow, dense fog will prevail in four districts of North Bengal: Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur. A yellow alert has been issued there

Light or moderate fog will occur in one or two parts of Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda. There will be no significant change in the weather until next Tuesday

