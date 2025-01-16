Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts HUGE temperature DROP; Check forecast NOW

Residents of West Bengal are enjoying the winter season as temperatures gradually decrease. The cold intensified during Makar Sankranti. Dry weather is expected in South Bengal districts for the next few days, while dense fog is predicted in North Bengal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 7:51 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 7:51 AM IST

Residents have been enjoying the cold weather for the last few weeks. Temperatures are gradually dropping

article_image2

Since the beginning of the new year, winter has been coming and going. Winter returned during Makar Sankranti

article_image3

On Wednesday, Kolkata's minimum temperature reached 15.4 degrees. The maximum temperature is 24.1 degrees

article_image4

The Meteorological Department has issued a special bulletin on the weather for the next few days for the state

article_image5

According to sources, there is no chance of rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur, Bankura

article_image6

There is no chance of rain in Birbhum, East and West Burdwan, Jhargram, Murshidabad, and Nadia for the next 4-5 days

article_image7

Almost all districts of South Bengal will remain dry for the next four to five days. However, there may be fog in these districts

article_image8

From tomorrow, dense fog will prevail in four districts of North Bengal: Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, and Uttar Dinajpur. A yellow alert has been issued there

article_image9

Light or moderate fog will occur in one or two parts of Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda. There will be no significant change in the weather until next Tuesday

