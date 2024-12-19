Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office issues rain forecast for 48-hours; Check here

Morning temperatures are forecast to be around 18 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the typically warmer conditions of the past week

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 9:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 9:15 AM IST

Weather News: Kolkata experienced cool and cloudy weather on Thursday as temperatures saw a slight increase due to a twin low-pressure system

article_image2

Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Morning temperatures are forecast to be around 18 degrees Celsius

article_image3

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the typically warmer conditions of the past week

article_image4

Changes in Kolkata's weather are being observed due to the influence of a low-pressure system located in the Bay of Bengal

article_image5

As a result, light rainfall is expected in areas surrounding Kolkata. According to the Meteorological Department, scattered showers are expected throughout the day in the southern and eastern parts of the city, with a strong possibility of rainfall continuing into the weekend

article_image6

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies and light rain are expected to persist for the next 48 hours, keeping temperatures relatively mild

article_image7

Cooler air is expected due to winds from the north and northeast, especially at night when temperatures could drop to 16 degrees Celsius or lower

article_image8

Districts like Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas in the state are also expected to experience similar weather conditions. Some areas, especially coastal regions, may experience light to moderate rainfall, while inland areas may have partly cloudy skies

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to establish 300-bed deluxe dormitory for pilgrims and tourists gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to establish 300-bed deluxe dormitory for pilgrims and tourists

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-552 December 19 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-552 December 19 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Kerala: Thrissur woman anuja dies after seven months of bedridden struggle following hit-and-run accident anr

Kerala: Thrissur woman dies after seven months of bedridden struggle following hit-and-run accident

Gujarat HORROR! Man rapes 10-year-old girl, inserts rod in her genitals gcw

Gujarat HORROR! Man rapes 10-year-old girl, inserts rod in her genitals

'Horrifying incident...' First responders say after collision between ferry and Navy craft in Mumbai 13 dead anr

'Horrifying incident...' First responders say after collision between ferry and Navy craft in Mumbai

Recent Stories

Devoleena Bhattacharjee becomes mother to baby boy; shares happy news on Instagram [WATCH] ATG

Devoleena Bhattacharjee becomes mother to baby boy; shares happy news on Instagram [WATCH]

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to establish 300-bed deluxe dormitory for pilgrims and tourists gcw

Mahakumbh 2025: Yogi govt to establish 300-bed deluxe dormitory for pilgrims and tourists

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Karan Veer Mehra's rivalry heats up as nominations intensify [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena-Karan Veer Mehra's rivalry heats up as nominations intensify [WATCH]

Who is Sanchita Basu? Know TikTok star journey and more RBA

Who is Sanchita Basu? Know TikTok star journey and more

Know Virat Kohli's bat price, weight and MRF deal details RBA

Know Virat Kohli's bat price, weight and MRF deal details

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon