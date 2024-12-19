Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office issues rain forecast for 48-hours; Check here

Morning temperatures are forecast to be around 18 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the typically warmer conditions of the past week

Weather News: Kolkata experienced cool and cloudy weather on Thursday as temperatures saw a slight increase due to a twin low-pressure system

Cloudy skies are expected throughout the day. Morning temperatures are forecast to be around 18 degrees Celsius

The maximum temperature for the day is expected to be around 24 degrees Celsius, providing some relief from the typically warmer conditions of the past week

Changes in Kolkata's weather are being observed due to the influence of a low-pressure system located in the Bay of Bengal

As a result, light rainfall is expected in areas surrounding Kolkata. According to the Meteorological Department, scattered showers are expected throughout the day in the southern and eastern parts of the city, with a strong possibility of rainfall continuing into the weekend

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), cloudy skies and light rain are expected to persist for the next 48 hours, keeping temperatures relatively mild

Cooler air is expected due to winds from the north and northeast, especially at night when temperatures could drop to 16 degrees Celsius or lower

Districts like Howrah, Hooghly, and South 24 Parganas in the state are also expected to experience similar weather conditions. Some areas, especially coastal regions, may experience light to moderate rainfall, while inland areas may have partly cloudy skies

