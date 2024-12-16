Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Cold wave to intensify; city to see further dip in temperature

This cold wave is expected to persist for the next 48 hours. Temperatures may drop further during early mornings and nights

Weather News: On Monday, December 16, Kolkata and the rest of the state experienced a significant drop in temperature from the morning

Cold weather prevails. Temperatures reached the season's lowest, resulting in chilly winds sweeping across the region

A notable cold wave began on December 16, with the city recording a low of 14.5°C and a high of 25°C at mid noon

Similar low temperatures were observed in several other districts of the state. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), this drop is due to northwesterly winds from the Himalayas

In Kolkata, minimum temperatures have dropped by about 2°C compared to last week. The maximum temperature will stay around 21°C, making afternoons pleasant

However, people need to bundle up in warm clothing during mornings and evenings. Several northern and western districts, including Malda, Jalpaiguri, Murshidabad, and Bankura, are experiencing this cold wave

Temperatures in these areas have reached around 8-10°C. Dense fog has reduced visibility in some areas, making it difficult for commuters during early mornings

The IMD has advised avoiding unnecessary outdoor activities in the early morning due to the possibility of dense fog and poor visibility

There is also a possibility of traffic disruptions due to intense fog, so commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly

