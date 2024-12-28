Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness SEVERE cold during New Year? Check met office forecast

Despite December nearing its end, South Bengal is yet to experience a significant winter chill. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in some districts, with a slight drop in temperature expected in the coming days

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain in South Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad on December 28. However, Kolkata and other districts will experience dry weather. A fog alert has been issued for the morning hours

Rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. Kalimpong, in particular, is under a yellow alert for hailstorms. Meanwhile, weather will remain dry in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North and South Dinajpur

According to the weather department, Kolkata's minimum temperature may be 17°C on December 28 and 29. It is expected to drop to 15°C on December 30 and 31, and further decline to 14°C in early January

Despite forecasts of rain and snowfall, the intense chill remains absent. On Friday, Kolkata’s minimum temperature was 16.5°C, which is 2.7°C above normal. However, some cooler weather may be felt towards the year’s end

Latest Videos