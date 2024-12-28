Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness SEVERE cold during New Year? Check met office forecast

Despite December nearing its end, South Bengal is yet to experience a significant winter chill. The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted light rain in some districts, with a slight drop in temperature expected in the coming days

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 6:04 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 6:04 AM IST

The Alipore Meteorological Department has forecasted light rain in South Bengal's Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad on December 28. However, Kolkata and other districts will experience dry weather. A fog alert has been issued for the morning hours

article_image2

Rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri. Kalimpong, in particular, is under a yellow alert for hailstorms. Meanwhile, weather will remain dry in Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and North and South Dinajpur

article_image3

According to the weather department, Kolkata's minimum temperature may be 17°C on December 28 and 29. It is expected to drop to 15°C on December 30 and 31, and further decline to 14°C in early January

article_image4

Despite forecasts of rain and snowfall, the intense chill remains absent. On Friday, Kolkata’s minimum temperature was 16.5°C, which is 2.7°C above normal. However, some cooler weather may be felt towards the year’s end

