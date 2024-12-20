Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness rain; temperature to further DROP

After fluctuating temperatures, the weather in West Bengal is set to change again. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in all districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal. There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 20, 2024, 8:11 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 20, 2024, 8:11 AM IST

The weather is changing constantly. A few days ago, the state was reeling under the cold. Suddenly, the temperature has increased again for two days. Everyone was feeling hot all the time. Now, another change is about to happen

article_image2

Suddenly, a low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to which the winter mood was almost gone

article_image3

The weather has changed since Thursday. Now the Meteorological Department has predicted rain. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the temperature is now dropping rapidly. The temperature of the district will be below 15 degrees Celsius

article_image4

There is a possibility of rain. It will rain in all districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan and other districts

article_image5

The weather will change by Saturday. It will start raining from today. There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal. It may rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong

article_image6

Today the minimum temperature in Kolkata will be 17 degrees Celsius. And the maximum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius

