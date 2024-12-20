Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness rain; temperature to further DROP

After fluctuating temperatures, the weather in West Bengal is set to change again. The Meteorological Department has predicted rain in all districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours due to a low-pressure system formed in the Bay of Bengal. There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal

The weather is changing constantly. A few days ago, the state was reeling under the cold. Suddenly, the temperature has increased again for two days. Everyone was feeling hot all the time. Now, another change is about to happen

Suddenly, a low pressure has formed in the Bay of Bengal. Due to which the winter mood was almost gone

The weather has changed since Thursday. Now the Meteorological Department has predicted rain. According to the Alipore Meteorological Department, the temperature is now dropping rapidly. The temperature of the district will be below 15 degrees Celsius

There is a possibility of rain. It will rain in all districts of South Bengal in the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of rain in Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East and West Burdwan and other districts

The weather will change by Saturday. It will start raining from today. There is also a possibility of rain in North Bengal. It may rain in Darjeeling and Kalimpong

Today the minimum temperature in Kolkata will be 17 degrees Celsius. And the maximum temperature will be 26 degrees Celsius

