Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to witness RAIN, hills to witness SNOWFALL? Check met forecast

West Bengal is expected to experience continuous rain during the winter season. This weekend, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong may see light rain and even snowfall, particularly in higher altitude areas. While South Bengal will remain dry, North Bengal is likely to be affected by rainfall. A western disturbance is anticipated to enter Northwest India around January 4th, potentially leading to a slight increase in temperatures over the weekend

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 3, 2025, 7:40 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 3, 2025, 7:40 AM IST

No significant change in minimum temperature is expected in West Bengal in the next few days. However, there is a possibility of rain in the districts of North Bengal including Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong over the weekend

Light rain or even snowfall is possible, especially in the hilly regions. The temperature in Darjeeling is currently 14 degrees Celsius, and the maximum temperature on Thursday will remain the same

The minimum temperature will drop to around 5 degrees Celsius. The temperature in Purulia is currently 20 degrees Celsius, with a high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 10 degrees Celsius

Kalimpong is experiencing a mild day with a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius and a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius

While South Bengal will remain dry, there is a possibility of rain in North Bengal this weekend. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Kalimpong, especially higher altitude areas, may experience light rain or even snowfall

Cold wave conditions persist across the state, impacting both urban and rural areas. Kolkata's minimum temperature decreased slightly from Wednesday to Thursday, settling around 14 degrees Celsius. Temperatures in the western districts have dropped below 9 degrees

Despite the extreme cold, tourist spots in North Bengal continue to attract visitors. Dry weather is expected in Sikkim and the districts of West Bengal bordering the Himalayas

Shallow to moderate fog is likely in a few places in Sikkim, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Malda, and South Dinajpur districts

A western disturbance is expected to enter Northwest India around January 4th, and temperatures may rise slightly over the weekend. Kolkata's maximum temperature will be around 22 degrees Celsius

