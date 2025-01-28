Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to experience SEVERE cold one last time this season? Check forecast HERE

Light to moderate rain is expected in Kalimpong and Darjeeling on Tuesday. No rain is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, which may lead to a drop in temperature

Fog is expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur on Tuesday morning. A yellow alert has been issued

The maximum temperature today will be 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius

Fog is expected in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore districts

The state is experiencing a cold spell during this farewell period. Temperatures could drop significantly, potentially reaching as low as 4 degrees Celsius

On Tuesday, all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East Midnapore

West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia are expected to experience dry weather

Light to moderate fog is expected in one or two parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia today

It can be said that winter started its farewell preparations from mid-January. The winter chill has been gradually decreasing since last week

However, no rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts of North Bengal

