Kolkata Weather LATEST update: City to experience SEVERE cold one last time this season? Check forecast HERE

Light to moderate rain is expected in Kalimpong and Darjeeling on Tuesday. No rain is predicted for Wednesday and Thursday, which may lead to a drop in temperature

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 8:06 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 8:06 AM IST

Fog is expected in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, and Dakshin Dinajpur on Tuesday morning. A yellow alert has been issued

article_image2

The maximum temperature today will be 27 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature will be 16 degrees Celsius

article_image3

Fog is expected in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Bardhaman, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore districts

article_image4

Light to moderate rain is expected in Kalimpong and Darjeeling on Tuesday. No rain is expected on Wednesday and Thursday, potentially leading to colder temperatures

article_image5

The state is experiencing a cold spell during this farewell period. Temperatures could drop significantly, potentially reaching as low as 4 degrees Celsius

article_image6

On Tuesday, all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Hooghly, East Midnapore

article_image7

West Midnapore, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia are expected to experience dry weather

article_image8

Light to moderate fog is expected in one or two parts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, Jhargram, Purulia, Bankura, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia today

article_image9

It can be said that winter started its farewell preparations from mid-January. The winter chill has been gradually decreasing since last week

article_image10

However, no rain is expected in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, and Malda districts of North Bengal

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man dies after cousin pushes high-pressure compressor in private parts during 'prank' anr

Gujarat SHOCKER! Man dies after cousin pushes high-pressure compressor in private parts during 'prank'

Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath visit Akshayvat and perform sacred rituals

Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Yogi Adityanath visit Akshayvat and perform sacred rituals

HM Amit Shah and CM Yogi take holy dip in Triveni Sangam amidst chants and blessings from saints

HM Amit Shah and CM Yogi take holy dip in Triveni Sangam amidst chants and blessings from saints

Recent Stories

Rashmika Mandanna confirms dating Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what she said RBA

Rashmika Mandanna confirms dating Vijay Deverakonda? Here's what she said

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market AJR

Chinese AI wave hits Wall Street: Nvidia loses $500 billion as DeepSeek shakes US tech market

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Uttar Pradesh attracts 65 crore tourists in 2024, Agra leads with most foreign visitors

Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

Record 25 lakh devotees visit Ramnagari since Republic Day, Ayodhya roads packed with pilgrims

Unified Pension Scheme: New rules for government employees to be effective from April 1, 2025 gcw

Unified Pension Scheme: New rules for government employees to be effective from April 1, 2025

Recent Videos

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Sonu Nigam Disappointed Over Padma Awards Snub to Alka Yagnik and Shreya Ghoshal

Video Icon
'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

'Respect and Honour Should Not Be Hurt': Fadnavis REACTS to Chhaava Controversy

Video Icon
Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Mitchell Owen Smashes Record to Lead Hobart Hurricanes to BBL Victory

Video Icon
Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Shilpa Shetty's Adventurous Maldives Trip, Learns to Ride Jet-Ski and Takes Sushi Lessons

Video Icon
Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Man-Eating Tiger Found Dead in Wayanad, Kerala After Fatal Attack That Killed Tribal Woman Radha

Video Icon