Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Check temperature, rain prediction before Makar Sankranti

Several districts of West Bengal are experiencing severe cold. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature may drop further in the coming days, with the possibility of rain in Darjeeling. While there is no chance of rain in South Bengal, fog may increase

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 7:53 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 7:53 AM IST

Although the fog has subsided slightly, the sky is still cloudy. Extensive cold is being felt in almost all districts of West Bengal

article_image2

This time, there will be a massive change in this weather, such news has come to light. The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in cold. It may also rain

article_image3

According to the Meteorological Department, the current minimum temperature in the districts is around 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature can go up to 25 degrees

article_image4

However, the temperature will decrease further. The temperature may drop over the weekend. There is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling

article_image5

Although the sky will be cloudy in South Bengal, there is no possibility of rain. However, the intensity of fog may increase

article_image6

According to sources, there is no chance of rain in South Bengal today. The temperature will drop by 2 to 4 degrees. It will remain the same over the weekend

article_image7

The severe cold will continue till January 14. The temperature may drop similarly. According to the latest bulletin from the Alipore Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Kolkata on January 9 and 10 may be 13 degrees Celsius

article_image8

The temperature will change from December 11. It will be up to 14 degrees. On January 12 and 13, the temperature will be 15 degrees Celsius

article_image9

For a few days, the maximum temperature in the city may be around 25 degrees. Kolkata city will be cloudless

