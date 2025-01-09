Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Check temperature, rain prediction before Makar Sankranti

Several districts of West Bengal are experiencing severe cold. According to the Meteorological Department, the temperature may drop further in the coming days, with the possibility of rain in Darjeeling. While there is no chance of rain in South Bengal, fog may increase

Although the fog has subsided slightly, the sky is still cloudy. Extensive cold is being felt in almost all districts of West Bengal

This time, there will be a massive change in this weather, such news has come to light. The Meteorological Department has predicted an increase in cold. It may also rain

According to the Meteorological Department, the current minimum temperature in the districts is around 14 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature can go up to 25 degrees

However, the temperature will decrease further. The temperature may drop over the weekend. There is a possibility of rain in Darjeeling

Although the sky will be cloudy in South Bengal, there is no possibility of rain. However, the intensity of fog may increase

According to sources, there is no chance of rain in South Bengal today. The temperature will drop by 2 to 4 degrees. It will remain the same over the weekend

The severe cold will continue till January 14. The temperature may drop similarly. According to the latest bulletin from the Alipore Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Kolkata on January 9 and 10 may be 13 degrees Celsius

The temperature will change from December 11. It will be up to 14 degrees. On January 12 and 13, the temperature will be 15 degrees Celsius

For a few days, the maximum temperature in the city may be around 25 degrees. Kolkata city will be cloudless

