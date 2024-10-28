Kolkata ranked among Travel+ Leisure 25 best cities in the world, shares CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, the heart of Bengal, has earned another accolade. The City of Joy has been listed among the world's 25 best cities. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee shared the news and extended her congratulations.

 

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 3:31 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 3:31 PM IST

Kolkata, One of the Best

Kolkata, a city over 300 years old, has secured its place among the world's 25 best cities. Kolkata is featured in Travel+ Leisure/World's Best Awards 2024. Jaipur is the other Indian city on the list.

300 Years of Kolkata and Vibrant Kolkata

The former capital of British India, Kolkata, comprised of Gobindapur, Sutanuti, and Kalikata, has earned numerous accolades over time. Founded in 1690, Kolkata, now over 300 years old, remains a beloved city.

City of Many Names

From City of Joy to City of Rallies, Kolkata has many names. Despite its traffic, it remains beloved.

Kolkata's Transformation

From British rule to Congress and the Left, Kolkata has seen much change, yet its heart remains the same.

Ranked 19th

Kolkata is ranked 19th on the Travel+ Leisure/World's Best Awards 2024 list, while Jaipur holds the 1st position.

CM's Congratulations

CM Mamata Banerjee congratulated Kolkata, highlighting its blend of tradition, modernity, and environmental consciousness.

CM's Message

The CM emphasized Kolkata's respect for heritage, development, and environmental care, concluding with 'Jai Hind! Jai Bangla!' Kolkata is a beloved city not just for Bengalis but also for numerous writers, poets, and artists.

