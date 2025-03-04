Kolkata Metro new update: When would east-west metro resume? Check new rules
Avoiding traffic jams and traveling from one end of the city to the other is now within easy reach, thanks to Kolkata Metro. Now, the East-West Metro route will be closed for two and a half days straight. When will the East-West Metro be operational? The date has been announced
Currently, the metro runs on one side of the East-West project from Howrah Maidan to Dharmatala and on the other from Sealdah to Sector Five
Meanwhile, the East-West Metro route is going to be closed. That too for two and a half days straight! Surprised to hear that?
As a result, millions of metro passengers will have a huge problem, that goes without saying. From when will the service be closed? And why will it be closed? Know all the details right now
According to Kolkata Metro sources, metro services may be completely suspended from 7 pm on Friday, March 7 to 7 am on Monday, March 10
In fact, the metro authorities are working hard to run the metro on the Esplanade-Sealdah route. If everything goes well, the service may start on this route this year
Metro Railway has started inspecting the upcoming Esplanade-Sealdah section of East-West Metro in Kolkata
Meanwhile, Metro (Kolkata Metro) authorities have also made some changes to the New Garia to Dakshineswar Blue Line
Many metros did not go from New Garia to Dakshineswar, but that service is also going to start. Some went to Dakshineswar, some stopped at Dumdum
Passengers were facing problems and had to wait for about 18 minutes to get a metro from Noapara, Baranagar and Dakshineswar stations
However, the metro authorities have decided that all trains will now go from New Garia to Dakshineswar
Also, from Monday to Friday, metros will run every 7 minutes from New Garia to Dakshineswar throughout the day
Passengers are going to benefit from the metro as the problems in different places are being solved at fast pace