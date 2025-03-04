Kolkata Metro new update: When would east-west metro resume? Check new rules

Avoiding traffic jams and traveling from one end of the city to the other is now within easy reach, thanks to Kolkata Metro. Now, the East-West Metro route will be closed for two and a half days straight. When will the East-West Metro be operational? The date has been announced

Published: Mar 4, 2025, 5:30 PM IST

Currently, the metro runs on one side of the East-West project from Howrah Maidan to Dharmatala and on the other from Sealdah to Sector Five

Meanwhile, the East-West Metro route is going to be closed. That too for two and a half days straight! Surprised to hear that?

As a result, millions of metro passengers will have a huge problem, that goes without saying. From when will the service be closed? And why will it be closed? Know all the details right now

According to Kolkata Metro sources, metro services may be completely suspended from 7 pm on Friday, March 7 to 7 am on Monday, March 10

In fact, the metro authorities are working hard to run the metro on the Esplanade-Sealdah route. If everything goes well, the service may start on this route this year

Metro Railway has started inspecting the upcoming Esplanade-Sealdah section of East-West Metro in Kolkata

Meanwhile, Metro (Kolkata Metro) authorities have also made some changes to the New Garia to Dakshineswar Blue Line

Many metros did not go from New Garia to Dakshineswar, but that service is also going to start. Some went to Dakshineswar, some stopped at Dumdum

Passengers were facing problems and had to wait for about 18 minutes to get a metro from Noapara, Baranagar and Dakshineswar stations

However, the metro authorities have decided that all trains will now go from New Garia to Dakshineswar

Also, from Monday to Friday, metros will run every 7 minutes from New Garia to Dakshineswar throughout the day

Passengers are going to benefit from the metro as the problems in different places are being solved at fast pace

