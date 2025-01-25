Kolkata Metro latest update: Trial run between Noapara and Airport was successful

The Kolkata Metro successfully conducted a trial run on the over seven-kilometer stretch from Noapara to the Airport. This new route is expected to benefit city dwellers and suburban residents significantly.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Jan 25, 2025, 9:39 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 25, 2025, 9:39 AM IST

Another trial run was conducted on a new route in Kolkata within two days. A successful trial run was conducted on the Esplanade and Sealdah route two days ago.

article_image2

This time, the metro ran experimentally over seven kilometers from Noapara to the airport via Dum Dum Cantonment. Metro authorities claimed that the trial run was completed successfully on Friday.

article_image3

Other cities in the country have metro services to their airports. But, Kolkata did not have it so far. Now that goal has been fulfilled.

article_image4

The trial run started from Noapara at around 12:09 PM on Friday. It reached the airport at 12:31 PM. DM P Udaykumar Reddy was present during the trial run on Friday.

article_image5

After the trial, he also inspected the Jai Hind Airport station. Later, he held a meeting with Kolkata Metro officials. The goal of the trial run was to oversee all the details of the line.

article_image6

After that, the metro will be launched on that route after getting clearance. Hundreds of city dwellers and suburban people will benefit from this. Currently, the work of all stations from Noapara to Airport on the Yellow Line is complete.

