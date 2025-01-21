Kolkata Metro GOOD news: Esplanade-Sealdah Green line trial run at Bowbazar tunnel successful; Check details

A successful trial run has been conducted through the Bowbazar tunnel. This marks the first experimental metro run between Esplanade and Sealdah on the East-West Metro corridor

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 21, 2025, 5:54 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 21, 2025, 5:54 PM IST

Successful Trial Run

The first trial run through the Bowbazar tunnel was successful. This was the first experimental metro run between Esplanade and Sealdah on the East-West Metro corridor

article_image2

Trial Run

This trial run took place on Tuesday morning on the Sealdah-Esplanade section of the East-West Metro corridor. This section covers 2.26 kilometers of the Green Line

article_image3

Officials Present at Trial Run

Present at the trial run were Metro Railway General Manager and Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited Chairman Shri P Uday Kumar Reddy, along with other senior officials of Metro Railway and KMRCL

article_image4

Morning Trial Run

A rake departed from Sealdah Metro Station at 11:20 AM on Tuesday towards Esplanade. The General Manager was present in the motorman's cab during this trial run

article_image5

Esplanade-Sealdah Distance

The metro took only 11 minutes to travel from Sealdah to Esplanade during this trial run. Once this section of the Bowbazar metro becomes operational, commuters will be able to travel directly from Sector Five to Howrah by metro

article_image6

Howrah-Sealdah Commute

The commencement of this green line metro section will benefit passengers traveling between Howrah and Sealdah

article_image7

Work Halted

A major disaster occurred in Bowbazar in 2019. Cracks appeared in several buildings above the underground metro construction site. Parts of several buildings tilted or collapsed, halting work for a long time

article_image8

Metro's Initiative

The metro authorities then brought in modern equipment to construct the tunnel in the Bowbazar area. Due to the disruption, the metro service operated in two sections: Sector Five to Sealdah and Esplanade to Howrah

article_image9

Passenger Service Commencement

Kolkata Metro Rail Corporation Limited Chairman Shri P. Uday Kumar Reddy congratulated everyone on the successful trial run. However, no information has been released regarding the commencement date for passenger service

