Kedarnath Temple endangered untreated waste reveals RTI report raises concerns

Kedarnath, one of the most important pilgrimage sites for Hindus, is facing a severe threat. According to Hindu mythology, Kedarnath is one of Lord Shiva's favorite places. Recently, environmentalists have raised alarms about an RTI report.

 

article_image1
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 2:54 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 2:54 PM IST

Kedarnath Temple

Kedarnath is a significant pilgrimage site for Hindus. The temple remains open for six months, from late April. For the rest of the year, the Shiva deity is moved to Ukhimath.

article_image2

Open for 6 Months

The Kedarnath temple is accessible to pilgrims for only six months. However, the environmental impact caused by pilgrims during these six months has raised concerns among environmentalists.

article_image3

RTI Report

The Uttarakhand government recently released information through an RTI, raising alarm bells among environmentalists regarding Kedarnath.

article_image4

Amit Gupta's Question

In response to environmentalist Amit Gupta's RTI request, the Uttarakhand government revealed the amount of untreated waste at the Kedarnath temple landfill site, raising concerns.

article_image5

Government's Response

The Uttarakhand government has acknowledged that tons of untreated waste are being dumped near the temple, causing significant environmental damage and threatening Kedarnath.

article_image6

Waste Data by Year

According to the government, 49.18 tons of unprocessed waste have been dumped in two landfills near the temple between 2022 and 2024, with the amount increasing daily.

article_image7

Increasing Waste

The government reported 13.2 tons of waste dumped in 2022, 18.48 tons in 2023, and 17.5 tons so far this year.

article_image8

Processed Waste

The report also mentions a significant amount of processed waste, with over 23.3 tons of inorganic waste that can be recycled.

article_image9

Untreated Waste Risk

Untreated waste poses a significant environmental risk due to accumulation, which is a major concern.

article_image10

Glacier Proximity

Kedarnath temple is located near a large glacier at 12,000 feet. Even a slight environmental imbalance can lead to significant problems, making waste management crucial.

article_image11

Pollution Impact

Experts warn that pollution in Kedarnath will impact the Ganga and Mandakini rivers. The Rudraprayag district authorities have been alerted.

article_image12

Waste Management

Effective waste management is crucial to address the situation and prevent the spread of pollution from the mountains to the rivers. Improved untreated waste management and disposal systems are necessary.

