Karnataka Weather Cold Wave: Met office issues RED alert; temperature FALLS to record low in THIS place

Karnataka is experiencing a cold wave, with northern districts like Bidar, Vijayapura, and Kalaburgi seeing significant temperature drops, reaching as low as 6-7°C. The India Meteorological Department has issued a red alert, highlighting the serious impact of the cold on daily life and agriculture

Due to the severe cold, a red alert has been declared in Bidar for the next three days, urging residents to stay indoors and avoid outdoor activities, particularly during early mornings and late evenings when temperatures are expected to fall further

The district administration has advised residents in Bidar to wear jackets, sweaters, and hats to stay warm. The public is also urged to limit outdoor activities to protect against the chill, as the district experiences the lowest temperatures of the week

The Agriculture Department has cautioned farmers against using two-wheelers extensively and engaging in agricultural work during the cold night and early morning hours. The cold spell is affecting agricultural routines, making precautions essential for safety

Weather Shift Expected: A change in weather is forecasted with light to moderate rains expected in parts of south, coastal, and central Karnataka from December 20, as a drop in air pressure in the Bay of Bengal leads to a rise in temperatures. Some districts like Kolar and Bangalore Urban may experience isolated rain, while others will remain dry

