Karmashree project: West Bengal Govt launches new job scheme for migrant workers; here are the details

The West Bengal government is launching a new employment scheme for migrant workers. Job card holders will be given priority and provided with work opportunities within the state through this project.

The West Bengal government considers everyone, from students to the elderly. Multiple schemes have been launched for the benefit of residents.

Now introducing a new scheme. Big news is coming regarding this project. Reportedly, new instructions have been issued about this scheme.

The state has been accused multiple times of stopping the 100-days work scheme. Now, Mamata Banerjee's government is introducing an alternative.

Introducing the Karmashree project. From now on, more work will be given to migrant workers under this state government project.

People from various districts, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri, are working in different states. Those with job cards will get work in this state.

The Mamata Banerjee government has reportedly sought to know how many job card holders are migrant workers.

The state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department recently instructed all districts via video conference.

Instructions have been given to determine the number of migrant workers. Now, the Mamata Banerjee government will provide them with jobs.

The government recently provided funds for house construction. Money has been credited to everyone's accounts in two installments.

Approximately 1.5 lakh rupees are being provided under the Awas Yojana. Now, the government will provide jobs. Job card holders will benefit.

Latest Videos