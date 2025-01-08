Karmashree project: West Bengal Govt launches new job scheme for migrant workers; here are the details

The West Bengal government is launching a new employment scheme for migrant workers. Job card holders will be given priority and provided with work opportunities within the state through this project.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 5:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 5:23 PM IST

The West Bengal government considers everyone, from students to the elderly. Multiple schemes have been launched for the benefit of residents.

article_image2

Now introducing a new scheme. Big news is coming regarding this project. Reportedly, new instructions have been issued about this scheme.

article_image3

The state has been accused multiple times of stopping the 100-days work scheme. Now, Mamata Banerjee's government is introducing an alternative.

article_image4

Introducing the Karmashree project. From now on, more work will be given to migrant workers under this state government project.

article_image5

People from various districts, including Alipurduar, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri, are working in different states. Those with job cards will get work in this state.

article_image6

The Mamata Banerjee government has reportedly sought to know how many job card holders are migrant workers.

article_image7

The state's Panchayat and Rural Development Department recently instructed all districts via video conference.

article_image8

Instructions have been given to determine the number of migrant workers. Now, the Mamata Banerjee government will provide them with jobs.

article_image9

The government recently provided funds for house construction. Money has been credited to everyone's accounts in two installments.

article_image10

Approximately 1.5 lakh rupees are being provided under the Awas Yojana. Now, the government will provide jobs. Job card holders will benefit.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case shk

'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre vkp

Only 2 buses, 1 ambulance allowed for late-night travel in Bandipur, says Karnataka Minister Eshwara Khandre

Police outwit drug traffickers in dramatic late-night hase, seize 28 kg of ganja in Maharashtra dmn

Police outwit drug traffickers in dramatic late-night chase, seize 28 kg of ganja in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Machete in hand, Bengali Hindus from Malda assist BSF in fencing India-Bangladesh border (WATCH) shk

Machete in hand, Bengali Hindus from Malda assist BSF in fencing India-Bangladesh border (WATCH)

Elephant runs amok during annual festival in Kerala's Malappuram, flings man into air; several injured dmn

Elephant runs amok during annual festival in Kerala's Malappuram, flings man into air; several injured (WATCH)

Recent Stories

'deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case shk

'Deth, if money not paid': How a spelling error on ransom note helped UP cops crack fake kidnapping case

Denmark's Novo Nordisk Rebounds Pre-Market On UBS Upgrade, But Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland Leaves Retail Uneasy

Denmark's Novo Nordisk Rebounds Pre-Market On UBS Upgrade, But Trump's Tariff Threats Over Greenland Leaves Retail Uneasy

PHOTOS A look at KGF star Yash's luxurious bungalow gcw

(PHOTOS) A look at KGF star Yash's luxurious bungalow

India first bullet train know route speed time and other facts gcw

India’s First Bullet Train: Know route, speed. time and other facts

Tata electric bike launch: Know about range, price, specifications and features RBA

Tata electric bike launch: Know about range, price, specifications and features

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon