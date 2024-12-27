IRCTC launches ‘Super App': Know about Indian Railway Travel Booking and Services

Booking train tickets is now easier than ever, thanks to the new IRCTC app. Many passengers rely on the IRCTC app for booking, and this new version offers significant improvements.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 5:40 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 5:40 PM IST

Train ticket booking made easy with Super IRCTC App

Indian Railways launches a new app called Super IRCTC for ticket booking, PNR status checks, ordering food, and travel planning. The Super IRCTC app provides unprecedented features and conveniences for passengers.

article_image2

Quick and easy train ticket booking with Super IRCTC

Book long-distance train tickets quickly and easily with the Super IRCTC app. Get real-time train tracking information and estimated arrival times.

article_image3

Book hotels and holiday packages with IRCTC's new app

Book hotels, holiday packages, and order meals through the Super IRCTC app. Download the free Super IRCTC app on Android and iOS for a seamless travel experience.

article_image4

Access train seat availability and route information

Check train seat availability and detailed route information within the Super IRCTC app. The Super IRCTC app simplifies train ticket booking with its all-in-one platform.

