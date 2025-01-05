Indian Railways issues NEW rules for lower berth allotment: Check LATEST updates HERE

Indian Railways clarifies a passenger's query regarding lower berth reservations

Millions travel daily on Indian Railways. The railway provides facilities for every passenger's needs. From children to adults, everyone travels by train. The railway offers special concessions to senior citizens. If you have booked tickets for senior citizens in your family and haven't received a Lower Berth, here's how to get one

Railways has made several rules to provide relief to senior citizens. This makes their journey easier. Senior citizens can reserve lower berths. IRCTC has stated that lower berths are easily allocated to senior citizens. A passenger tweeted that he booked a train ticket for his uncle, who has leg problems, and gave preference for a lower berth, but the railway still gave him an upper berth

How to book a lower berth for senior citizens? In response to the passenger's tweet, the railway wrote that if a ticket is booked under the general quota, the seat allocation will be available only if there are seats available. If there are no seats, it will not be available. If a lower berth is allocated, you will get a lower berth only if you book under the reservation selection book

First come, first served: The railway has said that seats will be allocated to those booking under the general quota only when seats are available. These seats are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no human intervention in getting a seat in the general quota. However, you can approach the TTE for a lower berth and negotiate for a lower berth yourself. If a lower berth is available, you will get it

Latest Videos