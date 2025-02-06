Indian Railways introduces SwaRail app: What it is? How to use? All you need to know

SwaRail Super App: Indian Railways has launched a new app that provides all services in one place for passengers. Ticket booking, food orders, PNR status, and many more services are available in this 'SwaRail' super app. This app is currently available in beta version on Android and iOS platforms.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Feb 6, 2025, 12:10 PM IST

SwaRail App

The Ministry of Railways has launched a new super app, SwaRail, designed to provide various railway services like ticket booking, food ordering on trains, and PNR status checks, all in one place.

 

budget 2025
article_image2

SwaRail Super App

Currently in beta version on Android and iOS platforms, the SwaRail super app reduces the need for multiple apps for railway services.

article_image3

Indian Railways

The SwaRail super app, developed by the Centre for Railway Information Systems (CRIS), brings all Indian Railway apps under one umbrella. Through SwaRail, users can book reserved, general, and platform tickets.

article_image4

Railway All-in-One App

Users can access information about parcel and freight transport, check train and PNR status, order food on trains, and even register complaints.

article_image5

Railway Super App

Currently, Indian Railways offers various apps for ticket booking and train information. However, the SwaRail super app provides all services in one place.

article_image6

IRCTC Apps

Users can access all services with a single username and password, which can also be used for IRCTC Rail Connect and UTS mobile apps.

article_image7

What is SwaRail Super App?

For security, there's an M-PIN and biometric login facility. Currently in beta on Android and iOS, the official launch will follow a thorough review by the Ministry of Railways.

