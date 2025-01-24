Indian Railways introduces 'Book Now, Pay Later' scheme | Check how to use it

Indian Railways introduces 'Book Now, Pay Later' allowing passengers to book confirmed tickets without upfront payment. Register online, book your ticket, and pay within 14 days to avoid service charges.

There's no need to worry if you intend to go but lack the money to purchase a ticket at the time of booking. "Book Now, Pay Later" is a brand-new program from Indian Railways. You can obtain a guaranteed ticket through this service without having to pay in advance. However, the full booking process must be done online. In addition, there are certain requirements that you must meet.

Indian Railways

Indian Railways' new feature: How to use it? 1. Log into your IRCTC account first. Next, select the "Book Now" option.

2. You will be prompted to enter the captcha code and passenger details on a different page. Click the submit button once you've filled it out.

3. The page with the payment information will appear. You may pay for this with credit, debit, the BHIM app, or net banking.

4. You must first register if you wish to benefit from Pay Later. Consumers may visit www.epaylater.in to register.

5. You will be given the opportunity to pay after registration. You will receive a rail ticket at no cost up front if you select this option.

After making the ticket reservation, you have 14 days to finish the payment. Passengers will be assessed a service fee of 3.5 percent if payment is not made on time. No more funds will need to be paid if the payment is done within the allotted time frame. It should be mentioned that the data shown here is based on generic data. Prior to attempting any new plan, professional guidance must be sought.



