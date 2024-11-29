Indian Railways allows transfer of confirmed train tickets to family members; Know HOW

Indian Railways allows the transfer of confirmed train tickets to family members. This facility is available only for tickets booked at the counter and is subject to certain rules.

article_image1
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 29, 2024, 12:47 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 29, 2024, 12:47 PM IST

Ticket Transfer Rules

If you have a confirmed ticket but are unable to travel, you don't have to cancel it. Indian Railways allows you to transfer your ticket to someone else.

article_image2

Indian Railways

People often cancel tickets when travel plans change. While refunds are available, cancellation charges apply. Instead of canceling, transfer the ticket to a family member.

article_image3

IRCTC

This facility is only for counter-booked tickets, not online bookings. A ticket can be transferred only once, to parents, siblings, children, or spouse.

article_image4

Ticket Transfer Rules

Visit the railway counter 24 hours before departure. Submit an application with the transferee's name. Both parties must show ID proof.

article_image5

Train Ticket Booking

Railway officials transfer the ticket after document verification. This facility is only for counter tickets and is limited to one transfer per booking.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH) shk

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January gcw

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi vkp

Karnataka: Marijuana kits introduced to detect smokers in Gangavathi

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH) gcw

Hyderabad SHOCKER! Cigarette found inside chicken biryani at restaurant, video goes viral (WATCH)

'Move early, play late': Jaishankar's cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH) shk

'Move early, play late': Jaishankar’s cricket analogy to decode India's foreign policy draws applause (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfallRBA

Tamil Nadu Weather Today: Tenkasi schools open tomorrow after heavy rainfall

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH) shk

Outrage after Lord Hanuman's idol vandalised at Bengal temple, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari calls for action (WATCH)

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star NTI

Shahrukh Khan Net Worth: Know assets, income and more about star

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January gcw

Sambhal violence case: Supreme Court pauses trial court action until HC's order, sets next hearing in January

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's divorce

Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala wedding: Nagarjuna reveals REAL reason of his son, Samantha's divorce

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon