Indian Railways allows transfer of confirmed train tickets to family members; Know HOW

Indian Railways allows the transfer of confirmed train tickets to family members. This facility is available only for tickets booked at the counter and is subject to certain rules.

If you have a confirmed ticket but are unable to travel, you don't have to cancel it. Indian Railways allows you to transfer your ticket to someone else.

People often cancel tickets when travel plans change. While refunds are available, cancellation charges apply. Instead of canceling, transfer the ticket to a family member.

This facility is only for counter-booked tickets, not online bookings. A ticket can be transferred only once, to parents, siblings, children, or spouse.

Visit the railway counter 24 hours before departure. Submit an application with the transferee's name. Both parties must show ID proof.

Railway officials transfer the ticket after document verification. This facility is only for counter tickets and is limited to one transfer per booking.

