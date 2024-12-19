Indian Navy boat rams passenger ferry off Mumbai, 13 dead, 101 rescued

A collision between an Indian Navy craft and ferry Neel Kamal off Mumbai killed 13, injuring many. Extensive rescue operations saved 101 passengers. PM Modi and CM Fadnavis announced financial aid, while authorities launched investigations to ensure accountability and prevent future mishaps.

Anish Kumar
First Published Dec 19, 2024, 9:24 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 19, 2024, 9:24 AM IST

An Indian Navy craft collided with the passenger ferry 'Neel Kamal' off the Mumbai coast on Wednesday evening, killing 13 people. The collision occurred during the Navy craft's engine trials near Karanja, Mumbai, at 4 PM. The ferry, carrying 110 passengers from Gateway of India to Elephanta Island, faced a tragic accident. Colaba Police has filed an FIR against the driver of the naval craft based on a survivor’s complaint.
 

The Indian Navy craft lost control during engine trials conducted by the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), leading to the collision. The ferry 'Neel Kamal' was transporting passengers to Elephanta Island when the mishap occurred. Among the 13 deceased were naval personnel and OEM representatives. Survivors include severely injured passengers who are now receiving medical care. Authorities continue their investigation into the cause of the incident.

Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Police launched an extensive rescue operation. Four naval helicopters, 11 naval craft, one Coast Guard boat, and three Marine Police boats were deployed for search and rescue. So far, 101 passengers have been rescued and transferred to hospitals. Indian Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal confirmed ongoing search efforts to account for all personnel involved in the mishap.
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial aid of ₹2 lakh for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Sharing condolences through posts on X, he described the mishap as saddening and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured. The Prime Minister emphasized that affected families are being supported by the authorities.
 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the accident. He stated that injured naval personnel and civilians from both vessels are receiving urgent medical care. Offering heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families, Singh assured ongoing search and rescue efforts, with the Navy and Coast Guard deploying extensive assets to locate any missing individuals.
 

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident tragic and unfortunate. He announced a financial aid of ₹5 lakh to the families of the deceased from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Fadnavis expressed solidarity with the affected families and assured that the Indian Navy and the state government would initiate a detailed inquiry into the collision.
 

The collision resulted in 13 deaths, including one naval personnel and two OEM representatives. Among the 110 passengers onboard the ferry, 101 have been rescued and shifted to hospitals for treatment. Survivors are being accounted for as part of the ongoing search and rescue operations. The tragic incident has left the victims' families grieving and the community in shock.

Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Singh, and CM Fadnavis emphasized the importance of supporting affected families and ensuring accountability. The FIR against the naval craft driver highlights the seriousness of the investigation. Authorities continue search operations while ensuring survivors’ safety. A detailed inquiry will be conducted to understand the causes and prevent similar incidents in the future.
 

