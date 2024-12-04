India records second warmest November in 123 years since 1901; Check details released by Met office
India experienced its second warmest November in 123 years, according to the Meteorological Department. This unusual heatwave has further fueled discussions about global warming
Warm November
India experienced a warm November, a phenomenon unseen in 123 years, as reported by the Meteorological Department
Weather Report
The Meteorological Department reported a rise in average maximum and minimum temperatures by 0.62°C and 1.05°C respectively this November
Average Daytime Temperature
The average daytime temperature increased by 0.84°C in around 123 years from the year 1901 as a result of Global warming
Average Monthly Temperature
The average maximum temperature across India was 29.37°C, while the average minimum was 16.91°C, which is above than normal
Meteorological Department's Claim
The Meteorological Department claims this is the warmest November India has seen in 123 years hinting at unprecedented Global warming
November Warmth
The Meteorological Department reported a significant 1.37°C temperature increase in Northwest India this November, with similar trends in Central and South India
Western Disturbances
Meteorologists believe the lack of sufficient western disturbances and cyclones contributed to the increased November temperatures
November Rainfall
Northwest India received an average of 2.4 mm of rainfall, 79.9% below normal. South India faced a 37.9% deficit
IMD Director's Statement
IMD Director Mrityunjay Mohapatra stated that western disturbances passed at higher latitudes in Jammu & Kashmir, resulting in less rainfall in North and Northwest India. One of the two cyclones was weak, reducing rainfall in South India
November's Winter Ambiance
India, being in the Northern Hemisphere, usually experiences the onset of winter in November. However, this year, the heat continued into December