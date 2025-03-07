How to confirm your name on the voter list before elections? A simple step-by-step guide

The state assembly elections are in 2026. The election drums have already started beating. The ruling party and the opposition have already raised their voices on the issue of fake voters.

article_image1
Voting next year

budget 2025
article_image2

Are you a voter?

Check for yourself whether your name is on the voter list or whether your voter card is fake. Without the help of any political party.


article_image3

With mobile number

You can easily check whether your name is on the voter list with your mobile number. For this, you do not have to go to any political party. However, in this case, it is important to have the mobile number linked to the voter card. If not, you can add it by going to the portal.

article_image4

First step

Step 1

First, you have to go to the Voter Service Portal from your smartphone or desktop or laptop. Type https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/.

Step 2

First you will see Search in Electoral Roll. Below that there are three options to find the voter number. Go to Search by EPIC.

article_image5

Third step

Step 3

To see the detailed information of the voter card by mobile number, click on Search by Mobile. Then enter your mobile number. Which is linked to the voter card.

Step 4

You have to select the state and language. Then a 6-digit OTP will come to your mobile.

article_image6

Search with OTP

Step 5

As soon as you click on the search option with OTP, you will see the detailed information of your voter list. Voter details.

article_image7

Information you will get

What information will you get?

Your name and surname. Relative's name. Age, gender. There will be a voter card number. Name of the state, name of the parliamentary constituency. Name and number of the assembly. Name and number of the polling booth. Name and serial number of the part. Date of any upcoming election.

article_image8

If it doesn't match

Check all the information. If there is any discrepancy between your information, you have to complain to the concerned place. A print out of the e-information of the voter card has to be given to file the complaint.

