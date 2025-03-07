How to confirm your name on the voter list before elections? A simple step-by-step guide

Read Full Article

The state assembly elections are in 2026. The election drums have already started beating. The ruling party and the opposition have already raised their voices on the issue of fake voters.

Voting next year

The state assembly elections are coming soon. The election drums have already started beating. The ruling party and the opposition have already raised their voices on the issue of fake voters.

Are you a voter?

Check for yourself whether your name is on the voter list or whether your voter card is fake. Without the help of any political party.

With mobile number

You can easily check whether your name is on the voter list with your mobile number. For this, you do not have to go to any political party. However, in this case, it is important to have the mobile number linked to the voter card. If not, you can add it by going to the portal.

First step

Step 1 First, you have to go to the Voter Service Portal from your smartphone or desktop or laptop. Type https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/. Step 2 First you will see Search in Electoral Roll. Below that there are three options to find the voter number. Go to Search by EPIC.

Third step

Step 3 To see the detailed information of the voter card by mobile number, click on Search by Mobile. Then enter your mobile number. Which is linked to the voter card. Step 4 You have to select the state and language. Then a 6-digit OTP will come to your mobile.

Search with OTP

Step 5 As soon as you click on the search option with OTP, you will see the detailed information of your voter list. Voter details.

Information you will get

What information will you get? Your name and surname. Relative's name. Age, gender. There will be a voter card number. Name of the state, name of the parliamentary constituency. Name and number of the assembly. Name and number of the polling booth. Name and serial number of the part. Date of any upcoming election.

If it doesn't match

Check all the information. If there is any discrepancy between your information, you have to complain to the concerned place. A print out of the e-information of the voter card has to be given to file the complaint.

Latest Videos