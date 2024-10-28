Holidays in November: When will the schools, colleges and offices be closed?

The festive season continues into November with several holidays. Find out the dates for school, college, and office closures in West Bengal.

Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Oct 28, 2024, 5:41 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 28, 2024, 5:41 PM IST

October is almost over, and the new month begins soon. The new year is just two months away. Currently, the Durga Puja holidays are ongoing.

October is the festive season, and students and government employees enjoy extended holidays. November also has several holidays, in addition to the regular weekends.

November includes festivals like Diwali, Govardhan Puja, Bhai Dooj, Chhath Puja, and Kartik Purnima. Diwali falls on the last day of October, and Bhai Dooj is on November 3rd, a Sunday.

Since Bhai Dooj is on a Sunday, the following Monday is a government holiday. Chhath Puja is on November 7th. Guru Nanak Jayanti is on November 15th. December also has several holidays, including Christmas. As Durga Puja ends, anticipation builds for next year's celebrations.

Looking ahead, here's a preview of the 2025 Durga Puja holidays. Durga Puja 2025 starts in September, with Sashthi on the 28th, followed by the main Puja days.

Holidays may start from Chaturthi, September 26th, for government employees. Kojagari Lakshmi Puja is on October 6th, with holidays extending until October 8th.

Kali Puja is on October 20th and Bhai Dooj on October 23rd, potentially leading to a week-long holiday. A long weekend is expected in early 2025, with Holi on March 14th (Friday).

Another long weekend is expected around Independence Day, which falls on a Friday. While there will be extended holidays, some holidays, including Republic Day and Saraswati Puja, will fall on Sundays in 2025.

