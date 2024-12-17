Great year-end gift: Gujarat govt raises DA by 7% for state employees

Government employees are receiving a series of financial benefits. Currently, central government employees are receiving a Dearness Allowance (DA) at a rate of 53% under the 7th Pay Commission. News of a DA increase by the state government is circulating in administrative circles, expected at the beginning of next year.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 17, 2024, 4:18 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 17, 2024, 4:18 PM IST

A 7% DA increase has been announced for government employees and pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission. The increased DA will be effective from July 1 of this year.

article_image2

The DA will increase from 239% to 246%. This increase will bring a substantial financial benefit to employees and pensioners in various sectors.

article_image3

The DA increase will apply to Panchayat, Secondary, and Higher Secondary school employees (teachers and non-teaching staff), and private grant-aided schools.

article_image4

The increased DA from July will be paid in one go in January 2025. The difference in DA between central and state government employees remains at 39%.

article_image5

Another state is set to increase DA by 7%. The Gujarat government has announced a 7% DA increase for government employees and pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte vkp

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held shk

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held

Tethered drone enhances security at Mahakumbh for the first time vkp

Tethered drone enhances security at Mahakumbh for the first time

UP SHOCKER! Dalit constable's 'baraat' attacked, groom forced off horse by upper caste men (WATCH) shk

UP SHOCKER! Dalit constable's 'baraat' attacked, groom forced off horse by upper caste men (WATCH)

Clashes erupt as SFI protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to Kerala University dmn

Clashes erupt as SFI protests against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan during his visit to Kerala University

Recent Stories

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte vkp

Bengaluru: Railway board approves bypass line between Bettahalsoor and Rajanukunte

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held shk

UP HORROR! Teen's body chopped into 17 pieces, buried in bid to hide evidence after harvester accident, 2 held

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH] ATG

Diljit Dosanjh sips 'Kahwa', gives a glimpse of Kashmir's serenity [WATCH]

football Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation dmn

Chelsea's Mykhailo Mudryk provisionally suspended after failing drugs test, club confirm FA investigation

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs gcw

MG Windsor EV to Tata Nexon EV: 5 best electric cars under Rs 20 lakhs

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon