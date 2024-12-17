Great year-end gift: Gujarat govt raises DA by 7% for state employees

Government employees are receiving a series of financial benefits. Currently, central government employees are receiving a Dearness Allowance (DA) at a rate of 53% under the 7th Pay Commission. News of a DA increase by the state government is circulating in administrative circles, expected at the beginning of next year.

A 7% DA increase has been announced for government employees and pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission. The increased DA will be effective from July 1 of this year.

The DA will increase from 239% to 246%. This increase will bring a substantial financial benefit to employees and pensioners in various sectors.

The DA increase will apply to Panchayat, Secondary, and Higher Secondary school employees (teachers and non-teaching staff), and private grant-aided schools.

The increased DA from July will be paid in one go in January 2025. The difference in DA between central and state government employees remains at 39%.

Another state is set to increase DA by 7%. The Gujarat government has announced a 7% DA increase for government employees and pensioners under the 6th Pay Commission.

