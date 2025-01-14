GOOD NEWS for West Bengal govt employees as DA may hike by 10%

DA will increase in this state, similar to other states. Mamata Banerjee's government is about to make a great announcement. Mamata Banerjee announces a 10% DA hike, bringing relief to government employees.

DA will increase in West Bengal, similar to other states. Mamata Banerjee's government is about to make a great announcement. The central government recently announced a DA increase. Following this, several states have made their own DA announcements. However, DA has not yet increased in West Bengal.

The state government is about to make a major announcement regarding DA. It is believed that a substantial DA increase may be announced at once.

The state government is planning to increase DA by 10% in one go, not just 3-4%. This announcement may be made very soon.

A few days ago, the Chief Minister stated that there would be no DA increase at this time. This caused considerable discontent among state government employees.

However, Nabanna has increased the allowance for Home Guards, which has provided significant benefits. Now, Nabanna has delivered good news for government employees as well. The state government is announcing a 10% DA increase.

