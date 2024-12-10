Good news for West Bengal Government Employees: 8% DA Hike Announced; read details

The state government has announced an 8% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA). A significant sum will be credited to employees' accounts in January. This excellent news has brought smiles to the faces of government employees.

Until now, employees were receiving a 38% allowance, which has now increased to 46%. The DA dispute between the West Bengal government and its employees continues.

Currently, the difference between central and state DA is 39%, prompting employee organizations to prepare for a larger protest. However, amidst this comes big news!

15,843 employees will benefit from the DA increase. This will incur an additional cost of 5 crores for the state government.

The government has also approved a further 4% DA increase, potentially bringing the total DA to 50%.

Employees will receive 2.5 million rupees as gratuity instead of 2 million. Transport corporation employees rejoice at the announcement of an 8% DA increase. A DA increase has been announced for Uttar Pradesh State Transport Department employees.

