GOOD NEWS for Tamil Nadu govt employees, teachers: Know all about Thirukkural quiz and prize

The Tamil Nadu government is hosting a state-level Thirukkural quiz competition for government employees and teachers on December 21st. The first prize is ₹2 lakhs. Prizes will also be awarded to the top three teams selected at the district level.

Tamil Nadu Government Initiatives

The Tamil Nadu government is implementing various welfare programs for government employees and teachers. Competitions are being held at the state level to encourage teachers and government employees.

Thirukkural Quiz Competition Details

A state-level Thirukkural quiz competition is being conducted for government employees and teachers to commemorate the silver jubilee of the Thiruvalluvar statue in Kanyakumari. The competition is organized by the Department of Tamil Development.

Participating Teachers

The district-level preliminary exam will be held on December 21st. Government employees and teachers can register through a Google Link or email address shared by the respective district administration.

Government Employee Registration

Eligible contestants can participate through spot registration if unable to pre-register. The preliminary exam will be held from 2 PM to 3 PM. Participants are requested to arrive at the exam center with their ID cards by 1 PM.

Tamil Nadu Government Prizes

The top three teams will receive prizes: ₹2 lakhs for first place, ₹1.50 lakhs for second, and ₹1 lakh for third. Other participating teams in the final will receive a consolation prize of ₹25,000.

