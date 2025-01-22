GOOD NEWS for central govt employees: Travel benefits expanded to Tejas, Vande Bharat, and more

Following the 8th Pay Commission, the Modi government has announced new travel benefits for central government employees. These include travel on trains like Tejas and Vande Bharat, along with travel allowance reimbursements. The benefits vary based on the employee's pay grade.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 12:15 PM IST

LTC Travel Benefits

The Modi government recently announced the 8th Pay Commission. If this commission is implemented next year, government employees' salaries will increase significantly, as will pensions. The Modi government has released new announcements. After the 8th Pay Commission, this is more good news, benefiting not only employees but also the public.

article_image2

Government Employee Travel

Employees can now travel on trains like Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar Express. The inclusion of superfast trains will make employee travel more convenient and faster.

article_image3

Travel Perks by Pay Grade

Facilities will be available according to pay grade:

Level 12 or above: Executive Chair Car travel.

Level 6 to 11: AC 3-tier travel.

Level 5 or below: AC 3-tier travel.

article_image4

8th Pay Commission Benefits

Travel expenses will be provided twice every four years for travel to hometown or elsewhere in the country. This facility will be available for every two-year period.

article_image5

Tejas Express Travel Benefit

Employees can utilize this facility twice in four years. They can claim travel expenses for hometown travel in the first two years and for vacation travel in the second two years.

article_image6

Train Travel Perks for Employees

The Modi government has announced several benefits for government employees. The new pay commission will come into effect from 2026. As a result, the minimum basic salary will be ₹51,000.

article_image7

Pension Increase

Similarly, the minimum pension will be ₹25,000. A major announcement will be made in the new year. Meanwhile, the government has again announced several benefits for employees.

