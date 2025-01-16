GOOD NEWS for central govt employees: Free Vande Bharat train travel under LTC scheme

Central government employees can now travel free on Vande Bharat trains under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme. This article details the announcement and its implications.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 16, 2025, 12:19 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 16, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Vande Bharat Train

Free travel on Vande Bharat trains is now available for central government employees under the LTC scheme. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) made this 'super' announcement.

article_image2

Vande Bharat Train Travel

The DoPT stated that central government employees, currently traveling free on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains under the LTC scheme, will now be allowed free travel on Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Humsafar Express trains after consulting with the Department of Expenditure.

article_image3

What is LTC?

The Leave Travel Concession (LTC) is a travel benefit for central government employees. Every four years, they can travel with their families to their hometown or anywhere in India, with free travel on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Tejas Express, and Vande Bharat Express trains.

article_image4

Central Govt Employees

The central government covers the travel expenses, and employees receive paid leave. Employees have two LTC opportunities within a four-year period: two trips to their hometown or one hometown trip and one trip elsewhere in India.

article_image5

Rajdhani Express

The government covers travel costs for employees and eligible family members under the LTC scheme, allowing travel anywhere in India. Premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto were previously included, and now Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar Express have been added.

