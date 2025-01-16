GOOD NEWS for central govt employees: Free Vande Bharat train travel under LTC scheme

Central government employees can now travel free on Vande Bharat trains under the Leave Travel Concession (LTC) scheme. This article details the announcement and its implications.

Free travel on Vande Bharat trains is now available for central government employees under the LTC scheme. The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) made this 'super' announcement.

The DoPT stated that central government employees, currently traveling free on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto trains under the LTC scheme, will now be allowed free travel on Tejas Express, Vande Bharat Express, and Humsafar Express trains after consulting with the Department of Expenditure.

What is LTC?

The Leave Travel Concession (LTC) is a travel benefit for central government employees. Every four years, they can travel with their families to their hometown or anywhere in India, with free travel on Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto, Tejas Express, and Vande Bharat Express trains.

The central government covers the travel expenses, and employees receive paid leave. Employees have two LTC opportunities within a four-year period: two trips to their hometown or one hometown trip and one trip elsewhere in India.

The government covers travel costs for employees and eligible family members under the LTC scheme, allowing travel anywhere in India. Premium trains like Rajdhani, Shatabdi, and Duronto were previously included, and now Tejas, Vande Bharat, and Humsafar Express have been added.

