GOOD NEWS for all Central Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission update of potential 186% Salary Hike?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reportedly expressed support for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, raising hopes among central government employees. However, the situation remains unclear as previous government statements have denied such plans.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 5:39 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 5:39 PM IST

8th Pay Commission

FM Sitharaman expressed support for the 8th Pay Commission during a union meeting. This has raised hopes among central government employees.

article_image2

Union Budget 2025

The matter was raised during a pre-budget meeting with FM Sitharaman. Union representatives stressed the need for a new pay commission.

article_image3

8th Pay Commission News

Media reports indicate FM Sitharaman's support for the 8th Pay Commission, raising hopes among government employees amidst budget preparations.

article_image4

Salary Increase

However, previous statements by the Finance Ministry in the Rajya Sabha contradicted this, stating no immediate plans for a new pay commission.

article_image5

Central Govt Employees

Shiv Gopal Mishra suggested the next pay commission could propose a fitment factor of 2.86, leading to a substantial salary increase.

article_image6

DA Hike

This proposed hike reinforces the demand for swift government action. The proposed system would factor in employee performance and inflation rates.

article_image7

Basic Pay Hike

This move would mark a significant departure from the traditional decade-long cycles of pay commissions. A dynamic adjustment would align compensation with current economic conditions.

article_image8

Labour Unions

For now, the government's stance on the 8th Pay Commission remains ambiguous. Unions continue to push for action, and employees await announcements in the Union Budget.

