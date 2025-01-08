GOOD NEWS for all Central Govt Employees: 8th Pay Commission update of potential 186% Salary Hike?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reportedly expressed support for the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, raising hopes among central government employees. However, the situation remains unclear as previous government statements have denied such plans.

FM Sitharaman expressed support for the 8th Pay Commission during a union meeting. This has raised hopes among central government employees.

The matter was raised during a pre-budget meeting with FM Sitharaman. Union representatives stressed the need for a new pay commission.

Media reports indicate FM Sitharaman's support for the 8th Pay Commission, raising hopes among government employees amidst budget preparations.

However, previous statements by the Finance Ministry in the Rajya Sabha contradicted this, stating no immediate plans for a new pay commission.

Shiv Gopal Mishra suggested the next pay commission could propose a fitment factor of 2.86, leading to a substantial salary increase.

This proposed hike reinforces the demand for swift government action. The proposed system would factor in employee performance and inflation rates.

This move would mark a significant departure from the traditional decade-long cycles of pay commissions. A dynamic adjustment would align compensation with current economic conditions.

For now, the government's stance on the 8th Pay Commission remains ambiguous. Unions continue to push for action, and employees await announcements in the Union Budget.

