GOOD NEWS! Central government employees may get 3% DA HIKE in January 2025

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees remains uncertain. However, a DA increase for central government employees in January is almost certain, with speculation rife about the percentage.

 

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 6:12 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 6:12 PM IST

Dearness Allowance (DA)

The central government increases the DA for its employees twice a year, in January and July. The central government increased DA by 3% during Diwali. Currently, central employees receive 53% DA.

article_image2

Good News from the Center

Speculation is rife about when the central government will announce the next DA increase, typically twice a year, in January and July. The DA increase is effective from January to June and from July to December.

article_image3

New Year, New Speculation

Speculation has begun on the DA increase percentage for the new year, following a 3% increase in October. Reports suggest the AICPI index reached 144.5 by October, potentially leading to a 55.05% DA increase.

article_image4

Possibility Remains...

If the index reaches 145.3 by December, a 56% DA increase is possible in January 2025. The central government has not made any official announcement yet.

article_image5

Basic Salary Impact

A 3% DA increase would mean a Rs 540 raise for employees with a basic salary of Rs 18,000 and Rs 270 for pensioners receiving Rs 9,000. With current minimum/maximum salaries at Rs 18,000/Rs 250,000 and pensions at Rs 9,000/Rs 125,000, a 3% DA hike translates to a Rs 7,500/Rs 3,750 increase respectively.

