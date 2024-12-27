GOOD NEWS! Central government employees may get 3% DA HIKE in January 2025

The Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees remains uncertain. However, a DA increase for central government employees in January is almost certain, with speculation rife about the percentage.

Dearness Allowance (DA)

The central government increases the DA for its employees twice a year, in January and July. The central government increased DA by 3% during Diwali. Currently, central employees receive 53% DA.

Good News from the Center

Speculation is rife about when the central government will announce the next DA increase, typically twice a year, in January and July. The DA increase is effective from January to June and from July to December.

New Year, New Speculation

Speculation has begun on the DA increase percentage for the new year, following a 3% increase in October. Reports suggest the AICPI index reached 144.5 by October, potentially leading to a 55.05% DA increase.

Possibility Remains...

If the index reaches 145.3 by December, a 56% DA increase is possible in January 2025. The central government has not made any official announcement yet.

Basic Salary Impact

A 3% DA increase would mean a Rs 540 raise for employees with a basic salary of Rs 18,000 and Rs 270 for pensioners receiving Rs 9,000. With current minimum/maximum salaries at Rs 18,000/Rs 250,000 and pensions at Rs 9,000/Rs 125,000, a 3% DA hike translates to a Rs 7,500/Rs 3,750 increase respectively.

