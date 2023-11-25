Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Dr Krishna Ella... Experts share their 'Insight' on the 'DNA of Success'

    The inaugural day of the 12th edition of "INSIGHT: The DNA of Success" saw resounding success with the participation of over 240 entrepreneurs and business experts from eighteen countries. Notable speakers included Sadhguru, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Abhishek Ganguly, and Dr Krishna Ella

    The inaugural day of the 12th edition of "INSIGHT: The DNA of Success' witnessed the participation of over 240 entrepreneurs and business experts from eighteen countries. The event featured 28 Resource Leaders and notable talks by distinguished personalities, including Sadhguru, Founder of Isha Foundation; Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT; Abhishek Ganguly, Founder & CEO of Agilitas Sports Private Limited; and Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited. Focussing on the overarching theme for this edition of INSIGHT is "Blossoming in Rising Bharat."

    Sadhguru emphasized the necessity of creating a safety net for failure in the entrepreneurial culture of India. According to him, fostering a sense of adventure requires a supportive environment where individuals can take risks without fear of dire consequences.

    A highlight of the day was the insightful conversation between Sadhguru and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, where they delved into the role of technology in business. The Union Minister discussed the upcoming Digital India Act, addressing the potential harms of artificial intelligence (AI). They underscored the importance of digital technology in building a just and equal world, advocating for the aspiration of "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar further explored the opportunities and challenges posed by AI, internet usage, and the role of social media platforms. He projected that by 2026, India is expected to become the largest presence on the global Internet, with 1.2 billion people having direct access. However, he noted the existing gap with 400 million Indians yet to get connected.

    Dr Krishna Ella shared his inspiring journey of developing India's COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, against all odds. He highlighted the importance of skill sets in entrepreneurship, stating that innovation is driven more by skills than degrees.

    Abhishek Ganguly provided insights into his entrepreneurial journey, transitioning from a professional career to becoming the CEO of Agilitas. He discussed building a business, fostering a positive work culture, fundraising, and navigating challenges during the COVID pandemic.

    The event previewed upcoming sessions with notable speakers such as Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola; Vinod K Dasari, Chairman of Vinita Health and Tresa Motors; and Mithun Sacheti, Founder & MD of CaratLane. The participants are being mentored by 28 Resource Leaders, and the program is anchored by B.S. Nagesh and Ashutosh Pandey. The next two days of INSIGHT promise further insights and mentorship opportunities for participants.

