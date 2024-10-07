From IRCTC to IT Returns: A look at how online scams are on a rise

Quick Heal sheds light on the evolving tactics employed by cybercriminals to defraud users in the digital landscape. From fake IRCTC apps to enticing gift card offers, the threat is real and constantly evolving.

Online Scams report by Quick Heal

With digital scams on the rise, global cybersecurity firm Quick Heal Technologies has shared a report detailing sophisticated cyber scams currently threatening tech users. Quick Heal highlights the various ways cybercriminals are using their tactics to defraud users.

Malicious APK

Cybercriminals cast a web to deceive users by downloading malicious APK files. These scams often contain phrases that evoke a sense of urgency, such as "Offer only for today" or "Last day today!" They will also say that they are offering attractive rewards such as "Register now to enjoy a multi-dollar prize." Or they will send messages like "Your account has been blocked. KYC needs to be updated to activate again".

Cybercrime

Clicking on links in such messages can lead to scams such as financial loss, personal data theft and fraudulent banking transactions. They will try to take control of the particular device and engage in exploitation.

Fake Websites

Quick Heal has found that cybercrime scams have increased significantly as major festivals like Diwali, Dussehra and Christmas approach, targeting shoppers. They create fake domains like popular shopping websites like "shoop.xyz", "shop.com" and engage in scams.

Diwali gift

Cybercriminals send malicious links via WhatsApp, SMS and email, urging them to click on the link, saying special gifts await. Often these malicious links are shortened URLs. Fraudsters create a false sense of urgency, prompting digital users to share the news of their "special Diwali gift" with friends.

E-commerce

Fraudsters target e-commerce customers and send fake messages claiming to have won a prize. These scammers send messages like "Dear customer! You have won..." via SMS, email or social media platforms to steal personal information.

QR code

Fraud is also happening by sending malicious QR codes. When scanning QR codes, it appears that there is no problem. But it may contain a link to fake websites that steal personal information. Sometimes, scanning these QR codes can also install malware on the user's digital device.

Income tax fraud

A new scam is being carried out in the name of Income Tax Department. They will contact you saying that you can get your tax back. They will insist on updating account details to get the money back. They often send SMS or email saying "Your income tax refund has been approved. Check your account number".

