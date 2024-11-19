Free Train Travel in India: Bhakra-Nangal Railway

Can you believe free train travel in India? It's true! The Bhakra-Nangal Railway offers free rides. Learn more in this post.

First Published Nov 19, 2024, 1:30 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 1:30 PM IST

Tickets are required for train travel in India. There are ticket counters at railway stations for ticket booking, besides this you can book tickets online through IRCTC. Traveling on a train without a ticket is illegal. If caught traveling on a train without a ticket, a fine and imprisonment can be imposed, but there is one train in India that does not require a ticket to travel. You can travel for free on this train without spending a single penny.

There is no hassle of booking tickets on this train. You can travel on this train without a ticket as many times as you want without fear. People and tourists come from far and wide to travel on this special train. It is an added bonus that this train has been providing free travel to people for the past 75 years.

The name of this train running between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh is Bhakra-Nangal train. You do not have to pay a single rupee to travel on the Bhakra-Nangal train. Anyone can travel on this train. This train runs for 13 km between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. People from different parts of the country come to travel on this train, which runs on the Bhakra-Nangal dam.

The Bhakra-Nangal train runs between Bhakra and Nangal on the Himachal Pradesh and Punjab border. This train crosses the Sutlej River on a 13 km journey through the Shivalik hills. People travel on this train to see the Bhakra-Nangal Dam built on the border of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab. This train passes through the Sutlej River and the Shivalik hills. This train passes through three tunnels and six stations. The coaches of this diesel-powered train are made of wood.

This train with 3 coaches was first operated in 1948. Since then, no fare has been charged on this train. Provides free travel without charging. Even today, around 800 people travel on this train every day.

The administration of this train is not with the Railways, but with the Bhakra Beas Management Board. Despite the costs of running the train, the administration gives people the opportunity to travel on this train for free. When the Bhakra Nangal Dam was built, this train was used to carry workers and materials. Later, the train service was continued to promote tourism. This train was powered by a steam engine. In 1953, it was replaced by diesel engines. The train coaches were built in Karachi.

